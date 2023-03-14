"Will have to miss out" - Dinesh Karthik feels Shardul Thakur will replace Axar Patel in Indian playing XI for WTC 2023 final

Dinesh Karthik feels Team India should play pacer Shardul Thakur over spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel in their World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, he mentioned that Axar might not find a place in the playing XI if Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are fit to play.

He, however, suggested that Rohit Sharma and Co. might also consider going ahead with just one spinner, considering the seam-friendly conditions in England.

"If Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are fit, Axar Patel will have to miss out. I think Shardul Thakur will take his place. If I have to be very honest, India made a mistake last time by playing both spinners, and they didn't bowl that much. It's a one-off game and you can't look at it in the bigger scheme of things.

"You have to go into the game saying what is my best XI to win that game? If that means leaving one of Jadeja and Ashwin out, so be it."

Both Ashwin and Jadeja performed brilliantly in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, picking up 25 and 22 wickets, respectively. However, one of them might have to sit out for the WTC 2023 final.

India and Australia will square off in the WTC final at the Oval in London. The match will be played between June 7 and 11.

"Does he have another World Test Championship cycle in him?" - Dinesh Karthik on Ravichandran Ashwin's future

Dinesh Karthik further pointed out that senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is at the fag end of his career, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to take part in the next WTC cycle.

He, however, emphasized that given his impressive record, Ashwin would back himself to play in the longest format for a few more years.

"It's very hard for me to say how long they will keep going, but you do get the feeling that Ashwin is at the backend," Karthik added. "Does he have another World Test Championship cycle in him? That is a question that he needs to answer. Again being the highest wicket-taker, I'm sure he will fancy himself."

Ashwin is India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing WTC cycle (2021-23). The seasoned spinner has 61 wickets to his name, which includes two five-wicket hauls from 13 games.

Poll : 0 votes