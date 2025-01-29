“Will pick up his rhythm after a couple of games” - Former batter’s assessment of Mohammed Shami after IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Former Indian middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu has observed that Mohammed Shami lacked both rhythm and confidence during the third T20I against England in Rajkot on Tuesday (January 28). However, Rayudu believes the right-arm seamer will rediscover his rhythm in the next two games.

In what proved to be his first international fixture since November 2023, Shami replaced Arshdeep Singh in Team India's playing eleven for the third T20I against England. However, the 34-year-old's outing didn't quite go as expected as he sent down three wicketless overs for 25 runs.

Speaking on Star Sports, the 39-year-old reckons confidence in one's body after injury is critical and that all the players take time to get to their best. He said:

"I think his rhythm builds when he runs well during his run-up and comes to the crease at good speed. Today, I couldn’t see that much. Having confidence about your body is extremely crucial for a player after injury. Players who’ve gone through injury will tell you that it takes time after returning. The body remains in good shape but the confidence in one’s body to put in the extra efforts comes with time. Hence, I feel Shami will pick up his rhythm after a couple of games."

The right-arm seamer missed the Test tour of Australia after being on track initially to play in the latter part of the series. Although he recovered from the long-standing injury, he developed a knee swelling after participating in the domestic matches.

Ex-Indian spinner echoes Ambati Rayudu's opinion

Piyush Chawla (Image Credits: Getty)

Former Indian leggie Piyush Chawla echoed Rayudu's views, claiming that there might have been some nerves, given Shami was playing after 436 days. He added in the same interaction:

"When you make a comeback to international cricket after so long, you have butterflies in your stomach. No matter, how much you’ve played in the past when you come back to the team after a long gap of 436 days, there were some nerves there.

"He didn’t look in his usual rhythm, every player takes 1-2 matches. The good thing is that he played a game and bowled three overs and the way he ended his spell. I feel the more he plays, the better he will get."

England eventually won the third T20I by 26 runs to keep the five-game series alive. The fourth T20I will take place on Friday (January 31) in Pune, with India looking to seal the series.

