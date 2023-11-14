Will there be a reserve day in place for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals and final?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the provision of reserve days for both semi-final fixtures as well as the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The alternative days will be used should the fixtures are not completed on the allotted days due to weather or any other cause.

The reserve day was in place in the knockout fixtures for the 2019 ODI World Cup as well. The semi-final contest between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester, witnessed the second innings being played on the reserve day as rain interrupted the proceedings.

The ICC mentioned the presence of reserve day for the 2023 ODI World Cup knockouts on their website.

"Both semi-finals and the final can use a reserve day should a result be unable to be reached due to weather," the statement read.

Rain has been predicted for the second semi-final clash between Australia and South Africa, scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16. According to weather reports, there is a 50 percent chance of precipitation on the day of the clash.

The reserve day will only be put into effect if the match (even a shortened one) is not feasible on the allotted day. The priority will always be to conclude the match on the given day rather than use the reserve day.

The reserve day has been a common sight in 2023, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Asia Cup Super 4s stage encounter between India and Pakistan being staged on the day after the allotted one.

What happens if the World Cup match is not completed on the reserve day as well?

Should the reserve day also witness circumstances due to which teams cannot play out a minimum of 20 overs required for a result, then the team that finished higher in the league stage will be declared winners.

India and South Africa head into their respective semi-final encounters as the higher-ranked team when compared to their opponents New Zealand and Australia, respectively.

The forecast for the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19, looks promising, with little to no chance of rain being predicted.