Will Shubman Gill replace KL Rahul in India’s playing XI for 3rd Test against Australia?

While announcing the squad for the third and fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Indian selectors retained struggling batter KL Rahul but did not name him as vice-captain. The move was an indication that there could have been some serious discussion over the opener following the Delhi Test.

Rahul was under the scanner even before the Test series against the Aussies got underway. He struggled in the two Tests in Bangladesh, failing to register a single score of note while leading the side in Rohit Sharma’s absence. The Indian think tank, though, backed him for the first two Tests against Australia. Rahul again failed to deliver and looked completely out of sorts, registering scores of 20, 17 and 1.

Ahead of the third Test in Indore, the clamour has been growing for Shubman Gill’s inclusion in the playing XI ahead of Rahul. At a press conference on Monday, February 27, keeper-batter KS Bharat was asked about the same. He replied:

“It’s the team management’s call, not mine.”

While Bharat did not give away much, captain Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid backed the under-fire Rahul following his failures in the Delhi Test. The Indian captain, though, did admit that there has been some talk about Rahul’s form before adding that players with potential will be given an extended run.

“They know how they should be watching someone like Gill” - Ravi Shastri on Rahul conundrum

Sharing his views on the much-debated topic in Indian cricket, former head coach Ravi Shastri said that he's against the idea of picking a vice-captain in a home series. According to him, having a deputy team leader complicates the selection procedure if the player is not in form.

Speaking on the ICC Review podcast, Shastri hinted that Gill should be considered ahead of Rahul. He said:

"The team management know his (Rahul's) form, they know his mental state. They know how they should be watching someone like Gill. I always had the belief (to) never appoint a vice-captain for India. I would rather go with by best XI, and if captain has to leave the field, you'd zero in on a player that can take over at the time, simply because you don't need to create complications.

"If vice-captain doesn't perform, someone can take his place; at least the tag is not there. I'm being blunt and brutal. I never like vice-captain in home condition. Overseas, it's different.”

While Rahul has struggled for runs, Gill has been in supreme form in white-ball cricket. He also notched up his maiden Test ton during the tour of Bangladesh.

