"Will be more threatening than what England were" - Kevin Pietersen on Australia's bowling attack for 2nd Ashes 2023 Test

Kevin Pietersen believes that England's bowlers missed a trick by not bowling enough balls into the Australian batters' stumps on Day 1 (Wednesday) of the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's.

The former England captain pointed out that with the addition of Mitchell Starc, Australia's bowling attack could prove to be a lot more effective when compared to the hosts. Speaking to Sky Sports, Pietersen explained:

"Mitchell Starc is a very, very fast bowler. He attacks the stumps. I know in the first session of play, there were just four balls from England that would have hit the stumps. When you look at Australia and the way they bowl, more balls will hit the stumps. So, they probably will be more threatening than what England were today."

The cricketer-turned-pundit also pointed out that the English pacers weren't quick enough to trouble the opposition on such a surface, adding:

"It's stiff on (Scott) Boland because I think this wicket, if you see what has happened today, if you bowl that 85-86 mph, you do get some rewards. (Josh) Tongue has got rewards. I just think that the England bowlers haven't been as quick enough just to get that little bit of extra zip off the wicket."

After being asked to bat first, the Aussie batters delivered a fine performance. Opener David Warner hit a wonderful half-century, scoring 66. Travis Head also chipped in with a quick-fire knock of 77 later in the day.

Steve Smith was the top performer with the bat for the visitors, remaining unbeaten on 85 as Australia finished 339/5 at stumps.

"A hell of an achievement" - Eoin Morgan on Nathan Lyon's 100th consecutive appearance in Tests for Australia

Australia's Nathan Lyon created history on Wednesday, becoming the first bowler in history to play 100 consecutive Tests. Former England captain Eoin Morgan lauded the bowler for achieving such a significant feat.

Reacting to Lyon's record, Morgan commented:

"Nathan Lyon has had a considerable amount of various different milestones, but this one will probably be the most significant because you are not sure if that will ever be broken or matched. It is such a hell of an achievement, not only to stay fit for that incredible amount of time but to continue performing at such a high level is unbelievable."

It is worth mentioning that Lyon contributed significantly in the opening Test of the Ashes 2023 series. The crafty spinner picked up eight wickets in the contest, while also playing a crucial unbeaten 16-run knock in the fourth innings.

Pat Cummins and Co. completed a thrilling two-wicket victory over England to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

