"Willing to put ourselves out there and do things against the narrative" - Ben Stokes on England's chances to win Ashes 2023 by 3-2 

England captain Ben Stokes stated that the hosts have an exciting opportunity to turn the tables against Australia after going 0-2 down in the ongoing Ashes 2023 on Sunday, July 2, at Lord's.

England suffered a 43-run defeat in the second Test despite the valiant efforts shown by Stokes with the bat. The star all-rounder scored 155 off 214 balls, hammering nine sixes and as many boundaries to lead England's fightback in the steep chase of 371. However, Stokes' dismissal helped Australia bounce back in the game as the hosts were eventually bowled out for 327 in 81.3 overs.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Stokes was optimistic about England's chances to stage a comeback in the five-match campaign and win it by 3-2. The England captain said:

"It's actually very exciting to know that the way in which we are playing our cricket couldn't be more perfect for the situation we find ourselves in."

Stokes added:

"We have to win these three games to get this urn back. We're a team who are obviously willing to put ourselves out there and do things against the narrative. Now, these three games are an even better opportunity for us than we've ever found ourselves in before."

"Was able to take experiences from those two innings" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes pulled off a sensational win for England four years ago at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes. He was unbeaten on 135 as England chased 359, which is their highest chase against Australia in Tests.

Stokes was involved in an unbroken 76-run stand with Jack Leach for the 10th wicket, with the latter's contribution just one run from 17 balls. The breathtaking knock from the all-rounder came a month after his heroics in the 2019 World Cup final (84*) helped England to bag their maiden title in the prestigious event.

Explaining how those two special innings in 2019 were almost similar to the one recently played at Lord's, Ben Stokes said:

"Being in those two games, I was able to take experiences from those two innings, particularly from Headingley. Just sort of going about it in a similar way, look to take my boundary options and also try and get some twos and get off strike towards the back end of the over."

England and Australia will meet in the third Ashes Test on July 6 at Headingley in Leeds. Australia will aim for a win in order to secure their first away Ashes series triumph since 2001.

