"Winning a series in India is like an Ashes away series" - Australia's top cricketers open up on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy challenge

A number of Australia's star players, including captain Pat Cummins, opened up on the challenge that lies ahead in the four-match Test series against India.

The Aussies have had a rivalry spanning centuries with England, thanks to 'The Ashes'. However, this particular rivalry has also grown over the past few years.

Virat Kohli and Co. became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia back in 2018-19. The visitors managed to do it once again with a historic success in 2020-21, which included the injury-hit team beating Australia at their 'fortress,' the Gabba.

In a video posted by cricket.com.au, Pat Cummins explained how crucial it is for Australia to win the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He said:

"Winning a series in India is like an Ashes away series, but even more rare. I really think its a career highlight and an era-defining series if you can win over there. So that’s our opportunity, can’t wait."

Former captain Steve Smith won a Test the last time Australia toured here in 2017, but they still ended up losing the series 2-1. Here's what he had to say about the difficulty of beating the hosts:

"It is a difficult place to win a Test match, let alone a series. So, if we are able to topple that mountain, that will be huge. I think it will be bigger than an Ashes series."

What's tougher: An India tour, or away Ashes series?The Aussie Test stars have their say

Beating India in India is the toughest challenge for us: David Warner

Veteran opener David Warner was also on the 2017 tour where Australia got close to winning the series, but couldn't quite capitalize on the crunch moments. He is looking forward to digging deep and applying himself and here's what he stated:

"I am looking forward to that tour. It is always a hard graft. The one thing I am looking forward to is applying myself against the best spinners in the world. Being a part of the last Ashes was fantastic, but to go to India and beat them, that’s the toughest challenge in Test cricket for us."

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc opened up on the golden opportunity that Australia have this year with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy followed by the Ashes. He added:

"I think it has always been a crowned jewel for touring Australian teams because of the foreign conditions and also how strong the Indian team are at the moment.

"If we are able to win an away series in India and England, it will be a huge thing for any Australian team and a unique opportunity to do it this year."

Preps in full swing #TeamIndia hit the ground running for the #INDvAUS Test series opener in Nagpur

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will begin on Thursday, February 9, in Nagpur. The Australian team have practiced in Alur in preparation for turning tracks that deteriorate over the course of five days. It will be interesting to see the kind of pitch we get to see the teams battle on in the first Test.

