Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar expressed his displeasure over Team India not going into the 2023 World Cup final against Australia with a fearless approach.

The summit clash between India and Australia took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Akhtar claimed that the Men in Blue were very timid, which is why they didn't prepare a fast and pacy pitch for the crucial contest.

Akhtar said in his latest YouTube video:

"India did not reach the final by luck. They made it to the final by playing brilliantly. However, I was quite disappointed with the pitch used for the game. I wish India prepared a better pitch and not gone with a timid approach. Had there been more bounce and pace, the toss would not have played such a big role."

The Indian batters visibly struggled to score runs at a quick pace in the middle overs after being put in to bat first. KL Rahul (66) and Virat Kohli (54) notched up crucial half-centuries to carry the team to 240. Skipper Rohit Sharma also chipped in with a quick-fire 47-run knock.

India's 2023 World Cup campaign ended in anguish as they suffered a six-wicket defeat to Australia in the final, thanks to Travis Head's match-winning century.

"Unfortunately, they always fall short in such matches" - Shoaib Akhtar on India's ICC trophy drought

Speaking in the same video, Shoaib Akhtar also pointed out how Team India have consistently failed to win knockout matches at ICC events in the last decade.

Highlighting how luck hasn't been on India's side, Akhtar remarked:

"I want to congratulate India for playing in the World Cup final. It is not an easy feat to achieve. They reached here by decimating other teams. Unfortunately, they always fall short in such matches. In the last 12 years or so, we have seen that they come very close to winning the trophy but somehow fail to do so. Luck has not favoured Team India."

India have failed to win an ICC trophy since their Champions Trophy triumph under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2013.

The Men in Blue appeared to be the firm favorite to win the 2023 World Cup, given that they have a 10-match winning streak coming into the final. However, their dream run came to an end at the hands of Australia.