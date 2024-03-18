"With Justin Langer coming into the LSG side, we'll see a different KL Rahul" - MSK Prasad backs captain-coach pair to flourish in IPL 2024

Former India chairman of selectors MSK Prasad expressed confidence in newly appointed head coach Justin Langer to bring the best out of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul in the upcoming IPL season.

Langer replaced Andy Flower as head coach during the off-season after the latter's two-year contract came to an end. Since its inception in 2022, LSG has qualified for the playoffs in both seasons but failed to advance to the final.

Ahead of the 2024 IPL season, MSK Prasad addressed the media in a press conference organized by Star Sports and said:

"What is going to be the biggest gaining factor is how he (Langer) is going to mould KL Rahul. Or, in fact, they have been in touch with each other for the last 3 months, talking on a day-to-day basis. KL Rahul has also been a vice-captain of India, has also led the Indian team, but at times he holds himself back a bit. So, probably, with Justin Langer coming into the LSG side, we'll see a different KL Rahul in the upcoming season."

Prasad also felt Rahul's potential growth this season could benefit Team India in the future.

"Hopefully even Team India is going to benefit. He is definitely a very good wicket-keeper. As we have seen suddenly, 6-7 months after the injury, he comes into the World Cup and the impact he created there with the bat and gloves speaks volumes about him. KL Rahul is an introvert sort of person. He doesn't really express himself outside, but I hope Langer's influence will get the best out of him. Hopefully, we will unearth a new captain in KL Rahul for the future," added Prasad.

KL Rahul suffered a hamstring injury midway through IPL 2023 and missed the remainder of the tournament after playing only nine games.

The 31-year-old also missed the final four Tests of the recently concluded England series due to a quadriceps injury but is expected to start the 2024 IPL season.

"You can't get a calmer person than Justin Langer"- MSK Prasad

Justin Langer will hope to continue his success as a coach in franchise cricket.

MSK Prasad hailed LSG's newly appointed head coach Justin Langer as someone who oozes calm, contrary to common belief, ahead of IPL 2024. One of Australia's most accomplished Test openers, Langer coached the side to their lone T20 World Cup title in 2021.

"You're talking about KL Rahul being calm. I think you can't get a calmer person than Justin Langer. Can you believe he does close to 3 hours of meditation every day and if you are on your own with that person, you feel that kind of calmness, you feel that kind of serenity? Whatever has been portrayed about him is different from the person that he is. We got in touch with each other for the last 3-4 months, so he's a different person. But he knows how to control his emotions," said Prasad.

Langer has tasted incredible success at the franchise level, leading the Perth Scorchers to three BBL titles. Meanwhile, LSG open their 2024 IPL campaign with an away game against the Rajasthan Royals on March 24.