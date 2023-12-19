LSG Squad 2024: Complete Lucknow Super Giants Squad and Player list for IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) signed a total of six players are the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) mini-auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Lucknow-based franchise entered the event with a remaining purse of ₹13.15 crore, the lowest among all 10 franchises. LSG had six slots to fill, including two overseas.

They began the proceedings by roping in Indian pacer Shivam Mavi. Lucknow shelled out ₹6.40 crore to acquire Mavi's services by trumping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the bidding war.

Following the signing, LSG waited patiently for a while before snapping up 18-year-old uncapped Indian all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni at his base price of ₹20 lakh. They also went for Tamil Nadu's left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth (₹2.40 crore), who has been part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the past.

Lucknow's first overseas pick was Australian swashbuckling batter Ashton Turner (₹1 crore), while their second and final foreign player in the IPL 2024 auction was English all-rounder David Willey (₹2 crore).

They completed their squad with the purchase of uncapped left-arm bowler Mohd Arshad Khan (₹20 lakh) from Madhya Pradesh in the accelerated round.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction, Lucknow parted ways with 10 players. They released eight players while trading out Avesh Khan and Romario Shepherd to Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively.

Lucknow have played two seasons so far and have managed to qualify for the playoffs on both occasions. They suffered a heartbreaking 81-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of IPL 2023.

LSG players list with price

Lucknow filled their remaining six slots at the IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai. Here's a complete list of players in LSG squad with their respective salaries:

Shivam Mavi (₹6.40 crore)

Arshin Kulkarni (₹20 lakh)

Manimaran Siddharth (₹2.40 crore)

David Willey (₹2 crore)

Ashton Turner (₹1 crore)

Mohd Arshad Khan (₹20 lakh)

KL Rahul (₹15 crore)

Naveen-ul-Haq (₹50 lakh)

Nicholas Pooran (₹16 crore)

Ayush Badoni (₹20 lakh)

Deepak Hooda (₹5.75 crore)

K Gowtham (₹90 lakh)

Krunal Pandya (₹8.25 crore)

Quinton de Kock (₹6.75 crore)

Devdutt Padikkal (Trade) (₹7.75 crore)

Mohsin Khan (₹20 lakh)

Ravi Bishnoi (₹4 crore)

Yash Thakur (₹45 lakh)

Amit Mishra (₹50 lakh)

Kyle Mayers (₹50 lakh)

Marcus Stoinis (₹11 crore)

Prerak Mankad (₹20 lakh)

Yudhvir Singh (₹20 lakh)

Mark Wood (₹7.5 crore)

Mayank Yadav (₹20 lakh)

(Names in bold are players purchased at IPL 2023 auction.)

IPL 2024 Auction LSG team

LSG squad for IPL 2024: KL Rahul (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal (Trade), Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, David Willey, Ashton Turner, and Mohd Arshad Khan.

