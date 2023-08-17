"With responsibility, this is also an opportunity to express yourself" - Jitesh Sharma on India vs Ireland T20Is

While Jitesh Sharma was a part of India's T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka, this is the first time he is touring with the national team overseas ahead of their three-match series against Ireland.

The wicketkeeper-batter had an explosive couple of seasons for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL and is another player alongside Rinku Singh that fans are waiting to see play in the Indian jersey.

In a video posted by BCCI, here's what Jitesh had to tell Rinku about the potential chance to make his India debut:

"It feels really good when you wear India's travel kit and travel to a foreign country. But I feel that with responsibility, this is also an opportunity to express yourself against Ireland."

Rinku Singh shares his training session experience with Jitesh Sharma

Rinku Singh found the first nets session for India really refreshing and stated that he was looking forward to giving his best for the team. He also spoke about how he doesn't take any pressure to perform with the bat.

On this, Rinku stated:

"The training session was really nice and the weather is great too. I just want my team to win and if I get a chance, I want to give my hundred percent and help my team win. I also told Sanju bhai that the pressure I have is only of giving interviews and not of cricket (laughs)."

India does have a number of options with the likes of Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube also in the mix in the middle order. This makes it interesting to see whether both Rinku and Jitesh debut together.

India squad for Ireland T20Is: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan