Women's cricket fixtures: Australia to face South Africa in one of 5 Tests in next 3 years

The Australian women's and South African women's teams will lock horns in a historic first Test as the ICC announced a significant increase in long-form fixtures. The Aussies will play five Tests in the next three years against South Africa, England and India.

On Tuesday, the ICC released the Women's Cricket Foreign Tours Programme (FTP) for the next four years, comprising home and away Tests for Australia. While the upcoming summer is devoid of Tests, the Aussies will face South Africa at home (2024), England at home (2024-25) and away (2023), and India at home (2025-26) and away (2023).

CA's head of scheduling Peter Roach issued a statement regarding the marquee fixtures, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald:

"Our world champion women’s team have produced epic encounters against both India and England in recent years to lock in multiple home and away series, including a standalone women’s Ashes in 2025, is a terrific outcome."

It's worth noting that the Women in Yellow's last Test against a team other than India or England was New Zealand, whom they faced in 1994-95. Australia captain Meg Lanning has urged the administrators to try and encourage more countries to play Test cricket.

Lanning, who requested an indefinite break after the Commonwealth Games, will hope to reset herself and lead the national team in the upcoming long-form games.

Australia and England played a thrilling draw in their most recent Test

Australia vs England Women's Test - Day 4

Meanwhile, two marquee teams in women's cricket - Australia and England - fought tooth and nail in the only Ashes Test played in January 2022 in Canberra. England captain Heather Knight struck a sensational 168 off 294 after Meg Lanning's 93 had led the hosts to 337-9.

Set 257 to win, England started well but key wickets at the end meant they fell short.

