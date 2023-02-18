Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, India Women vs England Women: Who won yesterday's match?

England beat India by 11 runs in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 game at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday (February 18). Sent into bat after losing the toss, England put up 151-7. Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored with 50 off 42, while Amy Jones slammed 40 off 27.

A clinical bowling performance from England then restricted India to 140-5. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana contributed 52 off 41, while Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten on 47 off 34, but the chasing side never really threatened the target.

India got off to a breezy start as Mandhana slammed Katherine Sciver-Brunt for four boundaries in the third over. At the other end, though, the chasing side lost Shafali Verma (8) cheaply, as she miscued Lauren Bell to mid-on. Jemimah Rodrigues (13 off 16) looked off-colour and fell to Sarah Glenn, holing out to long-on.

India suffered another big blow when captain Harmanpreet Kaur perished for 4. She looked to take on left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone but only succeeded in skying the ball. Mandhana and Richa Ghosh gave India faint hopes, adding 43 for the fourth wicket.

The Indian vice-captain reached her half-century by launching Glenn for a maximum. However, she fell next ball, looking for another big hit, as the chasing side struggled to keep up with the mounting run rate.

Deepti Sharma was run out for seven as India's innings lost steam. Ghosh once again stood out with the willow. She clubbed four fours and two sixes, but the target was tantalisingly beyond reach.

Nat Sciver, Amy Jones lift England to 151-7 despite Renuka Singh’s five-fer

India pacer Renuka Singh claimed exceptional figures of 5-15. However, impressive knocks from Nat Sciver and Jones lifted England to a competitive total of 151-7.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, England got off to a disappointing start, losing Danni Wyatt for a golden duck. She poked at a good delivery from Singh and was brilliantly caught by keeper Ghosh. The Indian pacer then knocked over Alice Capsey for 3 when she missed her wild swing.

Nat Sciver got going with a couple of boundaries, but India struck at the other end, as Singh knocked over Sophia Dunkley (10's) leg stump. Nat Sciver and England captain Heather Knight then added 51 runs for the fourth wicket at a swift pace to give the innings some much-needed momentum.

Knight struck Rajeshwari Gayakwad for consecutive fours in the ninth over, while Nat Sciver slammed Shafali Verma for as many boundaries in the next over. The impressive stand ended in soft fashion when Knight (28 off 23) struck a juicy full toss from Shikha Pandey to cover. Jones, though, ensured that England’s innings did not lose momentum, striking three fours and two sixes in her aggressive knock.

Nat Sciver fell immediately after reaching her fifty, caught off Deepti Sharma while attempting a reverse lap. Jones and Ecclestone hit a six each off Sharma in the penultimate over, which went for 17.

Singh dismissed Jones and Katherine Sciver-Brunt (0) in the last over to complete her maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is, but England did well to cross 150.

India Women vs England Women: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match?

Pacer Renuka Singh had an outstanding day, registering the best bowling figures by an Indian at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Her early scalps put England on the back foot. Mandhana chipped in with a defiant fifty, while Ghosh again stood out with an unbeaten 47.

For England, Nat Sciver’s 50 brought the innings back on track. Jones delivered the big hits at the death. Glenn (2-27), Ecclestone (1-14) and Bell (1-22) then stifled India's batting.

Nat Sciver, though, was named the Player of the Match for her fabulous rescue act with the willow.

