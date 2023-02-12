Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Chamari Athapaththu and Ashleigh Gardner lead charts - Updated after Match 3

Meg Lanning’s Australia are the defending champions, and they started playing like one in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. On Saturday (February 11), they beat Sophie Devine’s New Zealand by a mammoth margin of 97 runs at Boland Park in Paarl.

Ashleigh Gardner was the star of the show with five wickets for 12 runs. She also registered the best bowling figures by an Australian in the T20 World Cup, surpassing Adam Zampa.

After being asked to chase down 174, New Zealand were bowled out for 76 in 14 overs as Australia went atop Group A with a net run rate of +4.850.

Chamari Athapaththu on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Run-scorers List

Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The left-handed batter scored 68 against Sune Luus’ South Africa in the opening game of the event at Newlands in Cape Town.

Alyssa Healy is second on the list, having scored a brisk half-century against New Zealand on Saturday. She scored 55 runs at a strike-rate of 144.73. Hayley Matthews, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Nat Sciver have also got useful scores.

Ashleigh Gardner on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Wicket-takers' List

Updated list of wicket-takers in Women's T20 World Cup

Ashleigh Gardner of Australia went to the top of the list after her stupendous spell of bowling against the White Ferns. She also registered the third-best bowling figures in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup, after Deandra Dottin and Sune Luus.

Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera is second on the list with three wickets. Sophie Ecclestone, Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu also have three wickets apiece so far. Megan Schutt got two important wickets of Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates in the game against New Zealand.

Get IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score Updates at Sportskeeda on Day 3. Follow for latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes