"Women's team is taking such giant leaps" - Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar react to India's win over Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup

Many prominent people, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, reacted to the Indian team's thrilling win over Pakistan in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup, on February 12.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in both the teams' first match of the Women's T20 World Cup, played at Newlands, Cape Town. The Women in Green were reduced to 68 for 4 at one stage as Radha Yadav (2/21) and Pooja Vastrakar (1/30) bowled tightly in the middle.

An 81-run unbeaten stand between skipper Bismah Maroof (68*) and Ayesha Naseem (43*) helped Pakistan post a competitive score of 149 in the first innings.

India lost openers Yastika Bhatia (17 off 20) and Shafali Verma (33 off 25) before the halfway mark. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur looked good with a couple of terrific shots but perished against Pakistan spinner Nashra Sandhu in the 14th over.

Responsibility was left on the shoulders of Jemimah Rodrigues to steer the chase and she was joined by wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh.

With 41 required from the last four overs, Ghosh and Rodrigues combined to smash Nida Dar for 13 runs in the 17th over. In the next over, Ghosh slammed three fours in a row off Aiman Anwer to bring the equation to 14 runs off 12 balls.

Jemimah hit three more boundaries off young pacer Fatima Sana in the penultimate over to complete her fifty and also take India past the finish line.

It was a great win for Harmanpreet Kaur and co. to start their T20 World Cup campaign. The side was without the services of star batter Smriti Mandhana for this tournament.

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli was in awe of India's performance against Pakistan in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup.

"The women’s team is taking such giant leaps ahead with every tournament we play and it’s going to inspire a whole generation of girls to take up the sport and take women’s cricket higher and higher. More power to all of you. God bless," Kohli tweeted.

"What a win from our women's team against Pakistan in a high pressure game and a tough run chase."

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also had a great time watching the women's T20 game with his family. He appreciated the individual performances of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh with the bat.

"Watched the game with Anjali & Arjun and we thoroughly enjoyed cheering for our Indian Women's team.

A good start by Shafali, Jemimah paced her innings beautifully along with a good burst from Richa towards the end.

Wonderful to see India win AGAIN!"

Sachin Tendulkar



A good start by Shafali, Jemimah paced her innings beautifully along with a good burst from Richa towards the end.



Wonderful to see India win AGAIN! 🏏



"Watched the game with Anjali & Arjun and we thoroughly enjoyed cheering for our Indian Women's team. A good start by Shafali, Jemimah paced her innings beautifully along with a good burst from Richa towards the end. Wonderful to see India win AGAIN!"

These two greats weren't the only people from the cricketing community showering praises on the Indian team. Here are tweets from other famous cricketers reacting to the India vs Pakistan women's T20 game on Sunday.

Virender Sehwag



Super excited as always to see India beat Pakistan in a World Cup.

And the Girls doing it in style is icing on the cake.

"Super excited as always to see India beat Pakistan in a World Cup. And the Girls doing it in style is icing on the cake. Richa Ghosh turned it around in style and Jemimah was brilliant. Great win girls"

VVS Laxman

The second highest successful tun chase in Women’s

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were extra special in a thrilling run chase. Great start to the tournament, best wishes

"WHAT A WIN! The second highest successful run chase in Women's T20 World Cup history. Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were extra special in a thrilling run chase. Great start to the tournament, best wishes"

DK (Dinesh Karthik)



Great example of using the crease and playing the fields by



And



"Well Played India! Great example of using the crease and playing the fields by Jemimah Rodrigues. And Richa Ghosh seems to keep getting better with every game."

Ian Raphael Bishop: "Lovely to see Jemimah Rodrigues score such high quality runs. Lovely player"

Venkatesh Prasad

"Such calmness when it mattered most and doing the job in grand style. A brilliant start to the campaign for the Women in Blue. Take a bow Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh"

