"I am not sure if they missed a trick" - Veda Krishnamurthy says Mithali Raj should have batted at No. 3

Veda Krishnamurthy feels Team India might have missed a trick by not sending Mithali Raj at the No. 3 position in the Women's World Cup 2022 match against New Zealand.

The Indian women's team suffered a 62-run defeat in their second match of the World Cup against the White Ferns. Deepti Sharma, who made a decent contribution at the No. 3 spot in the first match against Pakistan, batted ahead of the Indian skipper against the Kiwis as well but managed just five runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Veda Krishnamurthy was asked by Reema Malhotra if Mithali Raj should have batted at No. 3. She responded:

"You are right, we could have probably used the right-left combination because we saw how difficult it was for our bowlers when they were bowling to the left and right-handed combination. I am not sure if they missed a trick because we have three left-handers and all three got over in the top three."

The middle-order batter added that she was in favor of Mithali batting at No. 3 right from the outset of the tournament. Krishnamurthy reasoned:

"I am saying from the first match that Mithali Raj should come at No. 3. I don't know when she will do that but I feel she could have come in this match because it was a big target and she could have controlled the innings. She can build the innings and can manage one end."

Mithali walked out to bat when Team India were on the back foot, having lost two wickets for just 26 runs at the end of the 10th over. She scored a 56-ball 31 as the Indian eves were outplayed despite Harmanpreet Kaur's best effort to make a match of it towards the end.

"If someone can be called the best non-striker, it is Mithali Raj" - Veda Krishnamurthy

Mithali Raj is the highest run-scorer in women's ODI cricket

Veda Krishnamurthy also highlighted a batter's comfort level when Mithali is at the other end. She elaborated:

"When I was batting and Mithali was at the non-striker's end, I used to enjoy it a lot because I used to feel that she is there at one end and will manage and that I can play my shots. She also tells from the other end what needs to be done. If someone can be called the best non-striker, it is Mithali Raj."

The 29-year-old was effusive in her praise for the veteran Indian batter's cover drive. Krishnamurthy observed:

"Mithali Raj's cover drives are textbook, she pierces the field no matter how many fielders you place. There was a joke in our dressing room that she starts a geometry class for the opposition team when she goes out to bat, that they will have to check the angles to set the field."

Team India had a left-right opening combination in their first match against Pakistan, with Shafali Verma as Smriti Mandhana's partner. However, the former was replaced by Yastika Bhatia for Thursday's match against New Zealand, thereby making it a left-handed top three with Deepti Sharma batting at No. 3.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Mithali Raj score a half-century against West Indies? Yes No 8 votes so far