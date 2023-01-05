"Won a billion hearts today" - Fans laud Axar Patel as plays a breathtaking knock to almost take India to famous win

Axar Patel almost took India to victory with his batting exploits in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

Walking out to bat at No.7, Axar played a scintillating knock to give Indian fans a glimmer of hope as the Men in Blue were chasing a daunting 207-run target at the MCA Stadium. The left-handed batter took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners, mustering 65 runs off just 31 balls.

Axar entertained the viewers with his strokeplay, hitting six brilliant sixes along with three fours. It is worth mentioning that the southpaw completed a hat-trick of sixes in the 14th over bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga.

Several fans took to social media, lauding the all-rounder for stepping up with the bat under pressure. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Yash Parmar @btwimyash_010



Well Played Surya And Mavi

#INDvsSL Take a Bow Axar patelWell Played Surya And Mavi Take a Bow Axar patel Well Played Surya And Mavi #INDvsSL https://t.co/f7mbnNIHuu

MannKiBhadas @mann_ki_bhadas



won a billion hearts today.



#INDvsSL Win or loss. #AxarPatel won a billion hearts today. Win or loss.#AxarPatel won a billion hearts today.#INDvsSL

taehyung's bestie⁷ @TrUsFrAtEdArMy8 no but axar patel was unstoppable today. kudos to him no but axar patel was unstoppable today. kudos to him 👏

Sunil choudhary @choudhary3878 what a best performance of never giving



#axarpatel #INDvSL #SuryakumarYadav Axar patel never disappointed us when most required ...well done axar , sky and newly maviwhat a best performance of never giving Axar patel never disappointed us when most required ...well done axar , sky and newly mavi 🔥 what a best performance of never giving 🙏#axarpatel #INDvSL #SuryakumarYadav

Dareppa @Dareppa13 @BCCI @mastercardindia India's top batsman should learn how to bat from Axar Patel.... @BCCI @mastercardindia India's top batsman should learn how to bat from Axar Patel....

bgspeaks_ @bgspeaks_ #RAVINDRAJADEJA #INDvsSL India has to find a way to play Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja together in ODIs and T20s! #axarpatel India has to find a way to play Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja together in ODIs and T20s! #axarpatel #RAVINDRAJADEJA #INDvsSL

𝔖𝔢𝔧𝔞𝔩 Ǥส∂hvi @SejalGadhvi1



Take a bow, Axar!

#INDvSL Well played, Axar Patel - 65 (31) with 3 fours and 6 sixes. One of the best knocks in recent times, he gave India an opportunity. What a player!Take a bow, Axar! #axarpatel Well played, Axar Patel - 65 (31) with 3 fours and 6 sixes. One of the best knocks in recent times, he gave India an opportunity. What a player!Take a bow, Axar!#axarpatel #INDvSL

SHAKEEL SHAIK @supershaik

AXAR PATEL - THE BATTER



#INDvSL Team India's Biggest Positive In This Series IsAXAR PATEL - THE BATTER Team India's Biggest Positive In This Series Is AXAR PATEL - THE BATTER #INDvSL

snehith @datla_snehith Well played Axar Patel. You deserve better applause from fans. Keep playing :) Well played Axar Patel. You deserve better applause from fans. Keep playing :)

Adarsh Baheti @Adarsh_baheti

#INDvSL The way axar patel is encashing the opportunities, jadeja must fear his place in playing xi The way axar patel is encashing the opportunities, jadeja must fear his place in playing xi#INDvSL

Arjun sharma @Arjunsh07613580

We was nowhere in the game but they take us close to a victory.



Well played champ



#INDvSL

#axarpatel

#surya42



#INDvSL Superb knowck by Axar patel and credit to sky also as wll as shivam too.We was nowhere in the game but they take us close to a victory.Well played champ Superb knowck by Axar patel and credit to sky also as wll as shivam too.We was nowhere in the game but they take us close to a victory.Well played champ❤️🙇#INDvSL#axarpatel#surya42#INDvSL

Vanshaj K Srivastava @VanshajTweets #axarpatel #INDvSL

Good fight but just not our day today Baapu teri batting bhi kamaal cheGood fight but just not our day today Baapu teri batting bhi kamaal che👏 #axarpatel #INDvSLGood fight but just not our day today💔

Nikhil @Nikhil31o5

Result didn’t go our way but a great fight!



#INDvSL #AxarPatel #SuryakumarYadav Top effort, Bapu & BhauResult didn’t go our way but a great fight! Top effort, Bapu & Bhau🔥Result didn’t go our way but a great fight! #INDvSL #AxarPatel #SuryakumarYadav

Notably, India were in a spot of bother when Axar Patel came to bat as the Men in Blue were reeling at 57/5. Hardik Pandya and Co. had an uphill task given that they still required 150 more runs to win the contest.

However, Axar stitched together crucial partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Mavi to take the game to the final over.

Axar Patel's heroics went in vain as top-order batters let India down in a mammoth run chase

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in what was a must-win encounter for them. The visitors dominated the Indian bowlers, registering an imposing total of 206 thanks to fine half-centuries from Dasun Shanaka (56*) and Kusal Mendis (52).

Axar Patel was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the high-scoring encounter. The left-arm spinner picked up two crucial wickets and conceded just 24 runs from his full quota of four overs.

Team India didn't have an ideal start to their run chase, with the top-order batters getting out cheaply. Apart from Axar, Suryakumar Yadav contributed significantly with the bat, aggregating 51 runs off 36 balls.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N…



#TeamIndia | #INDvSL The match went down to the wire but it is Sri Lanka who won the second T20I by 16 runs.Scorecard The match went down to the wire but it is Sri Lanka who won the second T20I by 16 runs.Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… #TeamIndia | #INDvSL https://t.co/YoE4hvgZoA

While Shivam Mavi too chipped in with a quick-fire cameo of 26 runs in 15 deliveries, it wasn't enough, as the Hardik Pandya-led side ultimately lost the match by 16 runs.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for 2nd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Cricket News & Update

Poll : 0 votes