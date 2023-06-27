"Won't be the last time" - Mitchell Starc says he's "used to" being dropped from Australia's Test team

Mitchell Starc has taken his snub from the Australian Test team for the first Ashes 2023 Test in his stride. The left-arm seamer said on Monday he's "used to" being left out, and that it's not the last time that "squad mentality" has taken precedence.

Starc took four wickets in the World Test Championship Final against India. In that match, Scott Boland replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood and took five wickets. But when Hazlewood returned for the Ashes, Australia left Starc out for the right-arm pacer. Even in the 2019 Ashes in England, the 33-year-old pacer had played only a solitary Test.

"I'm used to it now coming to England," he said. "It's a squad mentality, much the same as last time. Been around long enough, been dropped enough. Probably dropped the most in this squad. Not something new to me, won't be the last time, either. It's never fun, everyone wants to play."

Australian coach Andrew McDonald recently said that although Starc's reverse swing could have been useful at Edgbaston, Australia preferred Boland and Hazlewood's discipline for the conditions. He added that the left-arm seamer will probably get a chance at some point in the five-Test series.

"I certainly feel less clunky than I did throughout the game" - Starc

Mitchell Starc admitted that he wasn't at his best at the Oval against India but said that he has gained a lot of his rhythm back recently.

"I came into that game feeling pretty good, but then my rhythm wasn't quite there," he said. "It's been a good couple of weeks of work to get back into that rhythm. We were all better for the run after that Test final at The Oval and I certainly feel less clunky than I did throughout the game. Hopefully, that results in some good stuff if and when I play. It's all in good order, it's just about getting some time in the middle when the time comes."

The second Ashes Test will be played at Lord's, starting Wednesday, June 28.

