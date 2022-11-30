"Wonder till when BCCI plays mother to Rishabh Pant" - Fans react as Delhi batter once again throws away his wicket

Rishabh Pant once again failed to make the most of his chances ahead of Sanju Samson for Team India. The wicketkeeper batter threw away his wicket after a rash shot, scoring just 10 runs off 16 balls against New Zealand in a must-win third ODI for the Men in Blue in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30).
With India at 55-2 after 13 overs, Pant had plenty of time to build his innings, but a couple of dots prompted the left-hander to play over the top. He miscued to Glenn Phillips at deep square leg off Daryl Mitchell in the 21st over leaving India 85-3.
Fans on Twitter expressed their anger at the BCCI for backing Pant despite his repeated failures in white ball cricket.
"Rishabh Pant is a red ball player" - Former Pakistan cricketer
Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria reckons Pant is only a red ball player. He stressed that the left-hander’s early dismissals always pile pressure on the team.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:
“I have been saying for a long time that Rishabh Pant is a red ball player. He is a superb player in Test cricket. ODI and T20Is are not his class. How he gets out in T20I and ODI cricket puts a lot of pressure on the team.”
He feels that the team management should give Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson a chance in their upcoming three-game ODI series in Bangladesh.
"Many wicket-keeper batters are coming up, like Ishan Kishan has been doing well. He has performed whenever he gets the chance. Sanju has been very consistent.”
Here’s how Indian wicketkeepers have performed in 2022 ODIs:
Sanju Samson – 284 runs in nine inns @71
Rishabh Pant – 336 runs in nine inns @37.33
Ishan Kishan – 207 runs in six inns @34.5
NOTE: Samson is not part of the upcoming three-game ODI series in Bangladesh next month, which is set to begin in Mirpur on Sunday (December 4).
India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal
