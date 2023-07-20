“Wondering why he missed the first 2 Tests” – Fans erupt as Chris Woakes takes fifer in 4th Ashes Test

Chris Woakes starred with the ball for England in the fourth Ashes Test at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

The lanky pacer dismissed Josh Hazlewood caught out in the slips to achieve the landmark on Day 2 (Thursday, July 20). That came after he dismissed Mitchell Starc caught out off no-ball before eventually ending up taking the final wicket.

The 34-year-old finished with sensational figures of 62/5 as Australia were bundled out for 317 in their first innings. He first dismissed David Warner before destroying the middle order – Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey, which included two back-to-back wickets in the same over to stage England's comeback on Day 1.

For the uninitiated, Woakes has gone from strength to strength in the Ashes. He took six wickets in the third Test and then scored an unbeaten 32 runs to take his team past the finish line. England won that game by three wickets to keep themselves alive in the five-match Test series.

Chris Woakes shines as Australia bundled out for 317 in 1st innings

A clinical bowling performance from Chris Woakes helped England bundle out Australia for 317 in their first innings. Stuart Broad, who completed 600 Test wickets, also scalped two wickets. The likes of James Anderson, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali settled for one apiece.

For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh top scored with 51 runs each. Travis Head and Steve Smith also chipped in with 48 and 41 runs, respectively. Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten on 36.

At the time of writing, England were 9/1 after 2.1 overs, with Zak Crawley and Moeen Ali at the crease. Mitchell Starc provided the early breakthrough for the visitors as Ben Duckett was caught out by wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

