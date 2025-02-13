"Won't be surprised if this guy goes on to become a big star" - Sanjay Manjrekar's huge prediction on Indian youngster after IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has stated that he won't be surprised if young right-arm pacer Harshit Rana goes on to become a big bowling star for India. While backing Arshdeep Singh to feature in the Indian playing XI ahead of Harshit in the Champions Trophy, Manjrekar opined that the latter could seriously pose a challenge to the left-arm seamer's spot in one-day cricket.

Harshit (23) was handed his ODI debut in the first match of the recently concluded series against England in Nagpur. He ended up featuring in all three games of the series and claimed six wickets at an average of 24.33 and an economy rate of 6.95. He claimed 3-53 on debut in Nagpur and starred with 2-31 in the third one-dayer played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar asserted that there is a lot to like about Harshit. While he backed Arshdeep to be picked in the playing XI ahead of the youngster in the Champions Trophy, the former Mumbai batter was effusive in his praise of Harshit. He commented:

"It's easy to get excited by recency. Harshit Rana, every time he has played recently for India in white-ball cricket, he has made an impression. He makes things happen. I just love his attitude and I won't be surprised if this guy goes on to become a big bowling star for India because he is only scratching the surface of his own game at the moment.

"I just love his spirit and he's got most things going for him. But, it should be Arshdeep Singh as the incumbent senior bowler. But, in the long run, Harshit Rana is going to make things a little difficult if Arshdeep has place only to be as the second pure seamer in the side, with Hardik Pandya as the third.

"Harshit Rana is going to seriously challenge him for that position. And Mohammed Siraj's comeback becomes even more difficult because there's lots to like about Harshit Rana," the 59-year-old concluded.

Apart from featuring in all three matches of the ODI series against England, Harshit also made his T20I debut in Pune in the fourth match of the five-game series. Coming in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube, the fast bowler claimed 3-33 as India beat England by 15 runs.

Harshit Rana made his mark in IPL 2024

Before being handed his international debut, Harshit was a key member of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise that won IPL 2024. In 13 matches, he picked up 19 wickets at an average of 20.15 and an economy rate of 9.08.

Overall, the Delhi pacer has played 21 IPL games and has claimed 25 wickets at an average of 23.24 and an economy rate of 9.05, with a best of 3-24.

