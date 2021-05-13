"Work in progress" - Shreyas Iyer posts video to update fans about his recovery

Shreyas Iyer posted a video of his rehab workout to update fans about his recovery.

The Indian middle-order batter had picked up a shoulder injury during the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against England. He underwent surgery and is on his way to attain full fitness soon.

Iyer posted a brief clip of his workout session on Twitter earlier today.

"Work in progress. Watch this space," he captioned the clip.

Work in progress 🚧 Watch this space 😏 pic.twitter.com/HyVC8036yh — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) May 13, 2021

Shreyas Iyer can be seen performing different types of exercise in the short video. He is specifically working on his left shoulder to ensure he is 100% fine when he takes the field.

The clip has since gone viral on Twitter, gaining over 33,000 views and 6,000 likes in a few hours.

Iyer had to miss the first half of IPL 2021 because of his injury issues. In his absence, Rishabh Pant captained the Delhi Capitals (DC) brilliantly and took them to the top of the points table after their first eight matches. Iyer will likely return as the DC skipper when the season resumes later this year.

Can Shreyas Iyer make it to the Indian squad for the Sri Lankan tour?

Shreyas Iyer could lead the Indian cricket team in Sri Lanka

Even though he has made progress, Shreyas Iyer has not fully recovered yet. Hence, there is a big question mark over his availability for the matches in Sri Lanka.

But if he is fully fit to play, there is a good chance Iyer will be leading the Indian cricket team in the six white-ball games. According to reports, he is the automatic choice to captain the squad if he is available.

The Delhi Capitals star will also appear for Lancashire this year in the Royal London Cup. It will be interesting to see how much time Shreyas Iyer takes to recover.