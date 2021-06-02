WTC Final: "The batsmen will find it more difficult to adapt to the conditions" - Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar has said that adjusting to the English conditions will be tougher for the Indian batsmen than the bowlers.

Team India will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting in Southampton on June 18. They will go into the encounter with no match practice behind them barring a few intra-squad games.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Ajit Agarkar observed that the Indian batsmen will have the more arduous task when asked about the same.

"I can be a bit biased and say that it would be for the bowlers. But actually, I think the batsmen will find it more difficult to adapt to the conditions because you have just the one opportunity," said Agarkar.

The former Indian pacer pointed out that the bowlers have the chance to make amends in subsequent spells, even if they do not start that well.

"The bowlers get the chance to come back into the game. Your one spell may not have been good but there is a chance to get back into the rhythm. The more you bowl, the rhythm keeps improving. You get to know the conditions, the length and line to bowl, you come to know how much the ball is swinging or seaming and you get the chance to adjust according to that," added Ajit Agarkar.

Team India will hope that their bowlers hit their straps early to ease the pressure on their batsmen.

Indian pacers since Jan 2018 away(min 5 games):



Bumrah: 79 wickets, 47.9 SR, 21.59avg

Shami: 61 wickets, 50.1 SR, 27.55avg

Ishant: 53 wickets, 44.8 SR, 20avg

Hardik: 13 wickets, 53.1 SR, 31.46avg

Umesh: 11 wickets, 72.3 SR, 39.90avg



Which player bowled the most memorable spell? pic.twitter.com/vYcFkEvjZW — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) May 27, 2021

"A batsman's self-confidence is even lower if he has gotten out early" - Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar feels the New Zealand batsmen will be better prepared

Ajit Agarkar highlighted that a batsman is under even greater pressure in the second innings if he has failed to deliver in the first essay.

"If a batsman gets out after nicking the first ball, he has the chance only in the second innings and his self-confidence is even lower if he has gotten out early," said Agarkar.

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by stating that the New Zealand batsmen will be better off as they would have played a couple of Test matches before the WTC final.

"That is why the preparation India will do is very important. And that is why we talk about the advantage being with New Zealand because they would have played two Tests, so they will be a little battle-hardened and will have the match-fitness," signed off Ajit Agarkar.

The Indian team was let down by their batting department even in their last Test tour of England. Barring Virat Kohli, none of their specialist batsmen averaged more than forty in that series, which eventually led to their downfall.

Mean batting average of batsmans in India's Test tour of England



2018 - 26.09 🔥

2014 - 30.63

2011 - 35.81

2007 - 32.75

2002 - 42.66

1996 - 32.97

1990 - 53.92#India #England pic.twitter.com/1qA8DthvAe — tony ⎊ (@joeys_chandler) July 23, 2020

