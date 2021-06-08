WTC final: Former cricketers make their picks for the likely top run-scorer in India-New Zealand clash

Former cricketers Ajit Agarkar, Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan and Scott Styris have made their picks for the likely top run-getter of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand.

Both India and New Zealand have a plethora of accomplished batsmen who can play match-defining knocks in the title decider. All of them would be keen to rise to the occasion and help their team get across the line.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Ajit Agarkar cast his vote for Virat Kohli as the likely top run-getter in the crunch encounter. Agarkar said:

"I am going to go with Virat Kohli, actually. I think he has shown us what he could do in England, the second time he toured, even under difficult conditions. He'd want to be the man to stand up for India."

While naming Cheteshwar Pujara as his pick, Parthiv Patel pointed out that Team India will be in the ascendancy if the gritty batsman spends long hours in the middle. The former wicketkeeper-batsman stated:

"I will back Pujara to be the highest scorer in this Test match. If India has to win, I think Pujara is going to be the key player. No.3, if India loses an early wicket. If he goes on to bat for say three-four hours in this Test match, I think India will be in a very good position."

Kohli (59.30) and Pujara (39.71) were the only specialist batsmen to average above 30 for India on their last tour to England. They will hope to make the best use of that experience and play substantial knocks in the WTC final.

Pathan and Styris' picks for the probable top run-getter of the WTC final between India and New Zealand

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway could be the biggest threats for Team India

Irfan Pathan opted to go with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as the likely top run-scorer in the WTC final. The 36-year-old said:

"I think Kane Williamson will be the highest scorer."

While stating that a Kiwi batsman will be the highest run-scorer, Scott Styris named Lord's Test double centurion Devon Conway as his choice. The former New Zealand all-rounder explained:

"Of course it is going to be a New Zealander, Kane Williamson or Devon Conway. I am going to go away from king Kane, Devon Conway."

While Ajit Agarkar, Irfan Pathan and Scott Styris picked New Zealand as the slight favorites, Parthiv Patel backed India to win the WTC final.

