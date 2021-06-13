WTC final: "Batsmen who enjoy challenging conditions will relish batting in England" - Ajinkya Rahane

Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has stated that batters who enjoy challenging conditions should enjoy playing in England.

Ajinkya Rahane also pointed out that batters can never consider themselves set in England as the conditions keep varying.

India is gearing up to face New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) in Southampton from June 18-22. The Kiwis will go into the WTC final on a high. They defeated England by eight wickets in Edgbaston to register their first Test series win in the country since 1999.

According to Ajinkya Rahane, it will be important for the batters to play close to the body in England to succeed. In an interview on BCCI’s official website, the 33-year-old explained:

“Batsmen who enjoy challenging conditions will relish batting in England. As a batsman, I have learnt that it is better to play close (to your body) and late. Also, you are never set here. Even if you are on 70 or 80, one ball and you can get out.”

On reaching the WTC final, Ajinkya Rahane stated that it had been the culmination of two years of hard work. He added that India is looking at the WTC final as just another game.

“We have played consistently as a team for two years. As a result, we have reached the World Test Championship (WTC) final. It has not been easy, but ever since the WTC began, the team has performed as a unit. It is an important match, but we will look at it as just another game.

“We have got good time to prepare over here. Personally, I am very excited to feature in the WTC final. We will give our best and accept whatever the result is.”

Leading the country in Australia was the proudest moment for me: Ajinkya Rahane

India’s biggest win in the WTC came when they defeated Australia in Australia against all odds. After being cleaned up for 36 in Adelaide, India was without captain Virat Kohli for the last three Tests.

Ajinkya Rahane took over the reins and inspired India to a famous win, playing with a bunch of young guns as most of the experienced players were injured.

Reflecting on the series, Ajinkya Rahane said that it was a proud moment for him to lead the team and win 2-1.

“Leading the country in Australia was the proudest moment for me. When you are representing the nation, it is a proud moment and then to captain the country is a special feeling. And that win after losing the first Test in the manner we did was really big.”

In the same interview, India’s No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara admitted that the WTC final means a lot to him as Test cricket is the only format he features in.

“Personally, it means a lot to me. I am playing just one format and this is the most challenging format in cricket. Winning this final will mean a lot to us. Playing in different conditions in one particular day is the most challenging part for a batsman. If it rains, you go off the field. Then, suddenly it stops raining and you start again. Mentally, you have to be strong. Having those breaks and getting used to it is really important.

“New Zealand will have the advantage of having played two Tests. But, when it comes to the final, we will do our best. We know that we have the potential to win the WTC.”

Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara could hold the key to India’s success in the WTC final as they possess the technique to deal with the challenging conditions.

