WTC final: "For us, this is not the final frontier" - Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has played down the importance of the World Test Championship (WTC) final and stated that Team India are not looking at the one-off Test against New Zealand as their "final frontier".

Virat Kohli is yet to win an ICC event as skipper, and many see the WTC final as an opportunity to change his fortunes. However, Kohli stated that Team India have a larger vision and for them, every Test match over the last five years has held a lot of importance.

In a clip shared by the ICC on Twitter, the Indian skipper said:

"For us, this is not the final frontier, its just another feather to add in this big hat that we have created as a Test team. This is not just good cricket over the last 7-8 months. This is hard work and toil for the last 4-5 years. Understanding what kind of players we need, the kind of bowling line up we need to win Test matches everywhere in the world. The kind of batsmen we need with different roles to play in the squad. We have our goals set on the larger vision for Indian cricket and this is just a game which has a bit more value added to it. But for us every Test match over the last five years probably has been same value for us."

"This is not just good cricket over the last seven, eight months, this is hard work and toil for the last four, five years." 🗣



Team India announced their playing XI for the WTC final on Thursday. Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj had to miss out as the team management went in with the more experienced pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma.

"There is some elements of satisfaction" - Kane Williamson ahead of WTC final

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is relatively satisfied with the fact that despite being a small nation, New Zealand have made it to the World Test Championship final. The Kiwi skipper, who missed the last Test against England due to an elbow niggle, is all set to lead his team in the WTC final.

In a clip shared by the ICC on Twitter, Williamson said:

"We have got a really exciting opportunity coming into the final against the best team in the world and that's great. Real testatment to the way the guys have held themselves and played for a long period of time relatively consistently, to get themselves into this position. When you are directly involved in it, there is some elements of satisfaction."

New Zealand have managed to edge out India in every ICC event since 2003. Team India will be keen to break their hoodoo against the Kiwis and emerge victorious at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

