WTC Final: “Frame this, Shane Warne” - Virender Sehwag trolls Australian legend after Twitter user questions Warne's understanding of spin

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has trolled Shane Warne with a light-hearted tweet after a Twitter user questioned the Australian great’s understanding of spin.

Taking to his Twitter account on Saturday, Shane Warne expressed his disapproval over New Zealand not picking a specialist spinner for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in Southampton. However, a user posted a surprising reply on Shane Warne’s tweet, asking the legend if he understood how spin works.

Sehwag, who is known for his witty tweets, took the opportunity to pull Shane Warne’s legs and asked him to frame his tweet and the user’s reply. Sehwag wrote:

“Frame this, @ShaneWarne, and try to understand some spin."

Frame this, @ShaneWarne and try to understand some spin 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jHpacxg9CQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

Sharing his views on the Black Caps’ team selection for the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl, Shane Warne opined that the wicket could spin later in the match, as footmarks were already developing. His tweet read:

“Very disappointed in NZ not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship, as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seams, it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in!”

India were sent into bat after losing the loss in the WTC final in Southampton. On a day when play was constantly interrupted by bad light, India were 146 for 3 in the 65th over. Captain Virat Kohli (44 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out) were at the crease when poor light again halted play.

Earlier, India openers Rohit Sharma (34) and Shubman Gill (28) added an impressive 62 runs for the opening wicket under extremely challenging batting conditions. Cheteshwar Pujara (8 off 54) occupied the crease for 85 minutes before being trapped lbw by Trent Boult.

What the Twitter user who questioned Shane Warne doesn’t know

While it has become easy for anyone to become an ‘expert’ on social media, few understand how spin works better than Shane Warne.

The Australian spin wizard is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, claiming a staggering 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.42. He also took 293 wickets in 194 ODIs at an average of 25.74.

In England, Warne played 22 Tests and picked up a rich haul of 129 scalps at an exceptional average of 21.94. The legendary spinner also claimed 31 wickets in 18 ODIs in England, doing so at an average of 23.29.

