WTC Final: "Gives goosebumps to play against my birth country" - Ajaz Patel

Ajaz Patel, the Indian-born New Zealand spinner, is getting goosebumps thinking about playing against his birth country in the marquee World Test Championship Final (WTC) at Southampton. Patel believes he has gone 'full circle' and is set to create myriad stories and memories for the future.

Ajaz Patel was born and brought up in Mumbai. His parents moved to New Zealand when he was eight in search of better financial opportunities and have lived there ever since.

Ajaz Patel started as a medium-pacer in New Zealand but soon shifted to left-arm spin, only to become one of the best in the craft in his country.

The 32-year-old recalled the journey on Sunday and said he hopes to cherish this amazing phase in the future.

"Yeah, I just got goosebumps thinking about it, to be honest. From where I started my journey in terms of immigrating to New Zealand to then be in a position where you are in England, the home of cricket, playing against India one of the best nations when it comes to cricket and also your birth country while representing New Zealand which I now call home. It's kind of like going full circle," Ajaz Patel told New Zealand Cricket.

"But you know, that's my cricketing journey and I guess it would be quite rewarding to play against India out there and hope I could sit back and look back at something like that in the future and go 'that was an amazing time in my career'. I'm sure [it's] something any cricketer would cherish for as long as they live and it'll be a hell of a story to tell later on," he added.

With Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi hogging two top positions in the Kiwi spin department, Ajaz Patel's international debut came after almost 10 years of grinding in domestic cricket. However, he has made huge strides since, picking up 22 wickets from eight Tests at an average of 33.32 including two five-wicket hauls.

"I have always enjoyed my time in England" - Ajaz Patel

Ajaz Patel also talked about his experience playing county cricket in England, saying that he has always enjoyed and learned a lot from his time in the country.

"It was a great experience. I learned a lot from it and took a lot back. It's kind of nice to be back here I have always enjoyed my time in England. I have played a couple of seasons of club cricket down here, County Cricket Club in Surrey. So, I have spent a bit of time here and I do enjoy playing cricket in England," asserted Ajaz Patel.

The WTC Final will commence on June 18. New Zealand and England will lock horns in a 2-Test series before it, starting on June 2.

