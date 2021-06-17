WTC Final: “I know I'm going to get absolute pelters on social media for going against India” – Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan backed New Zealand to win the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) Final, admitting he is likely to attract trolls for his prediction. But the former England skipper was impressed with how the Blackcaps dispatched England with ease, predicting New Zealand will win the summit clash against Virat Kohli's men.

The much-awaited India vs New Zealand clash is now just hours away, with the two teams squaring off at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

Speaking to the BBC, Michael Vaughan made his prediction for the final, suggesting a “high-class” New Zealand side is likely to win the marquee event.

"I fancy New Zealand. I know I'm going to get absolute pelters on social media for going against India. But the way New Zealand played in the two Tests against England, I think they're going to do it. They are a high-class cricket team - I like every aspect of their game," Michael Vaughan said.

New Zealand’s strength has arguably been their bowling, with the Kiwis boasting of one of the best bowling attacks in the world. Many have hailed New Zealand’s technical brilliance and perseverance in the build-up to the final, and Michael Vaughan praised the team’s disciplined approach ahead of the big game.

"New Zealand play long periods of disciplined cricket, with bat and ball. They bat with a great maturity and read the situation perfectly. If you analyse Test cricket, generally it is the side that is able to cover all the bases the longest that wins, and New Zealand are able to do that because they have a very skillful bowling attack," Vaughan suggested.

Alastair Cook agrees with Michael Vaughan’s prediction

Michael Vaughan found an ally in Alastair Cook, with the 36-year-old suggesting New Zealand’s match-sharpness after playing two Tests in English conditions tilts the balance in their favour.

"New Zealand are going to win. They're two matches further into match-sharpness after the series win against England - they're used to playing under pressure and in English conditions,” Cook claimed.

Speaking about New Zealand’s playing eleven, Alastair Cook wants to see Ajaz Patel make the side. The left-arm spinner finished with match figures of 4/59 during the Edgbaston Test, which prompted his selection ahead of Mitchell Santner in New Zealand’s 15-man squad for the final.

"The only thing they've got to deal with is the selection question - and getting the balance of the side right. I hope they go in with Ajaz Patel, the left-arm spinner. But that means one of their big four seam bowlers - Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner or Matt Henry - who have done such a good job for them, isn't going to play," Cook concluded.

With a plethora of pacers, it will be interesting to see whether New Zealand decide to go with a spinner against India.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee