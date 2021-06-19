WTC final: "India has announced its best bowling attack"- Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara believes Team India have picked their best bowling attack for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. A few eyebrows were raised after Virat Kohli and co. went in with two spinners, with the conditions seemingly suited for seam bowlers.

However, Kumar Sangakkara opines Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have enough skills to pick up wickets on all kinds of surfaces. In a clip shared by the ICC on Twitter, Sangakkara said regarding the Indian bowling lineup:

"India has announced its best bowling attack. They have three excellent seamers and spinners who thrive in different conditions. Ashwin is equally effective against right-handers as lefties. Jadeja - the quickest spinner in world cricket. Hits the deck hard. Even though there might not be turn, they can still find ways of prising out the opposition batsmen."

India have gone in with Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma as the three seam bowling options, along with the two spinners. Mohammed Siraj was also seen as a strong contender, but missed out on the playing XI.

"They probably won't see a role for Ajaz Patel"- Craig McMillan on New Zealand Playing XI against India

Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has backed Colin de Grandhomme to play in place of left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel. Given that conditions are expected to be overcast throughout the Test, McMillan believes the Blackcaps won't see a role for a spinner in the side.

"The one conundrum for them is whether to play a spinner in Ajaz Patel. He was probably vying for a position with Colin de Grandhomme. I would think with the conditions, with the weather about perhaps suiting the seam bowlers, they will go for De Grandhomme as the all-rounder. They probably won't see a role for Ajaz Patel," said Craig McMillan

Team India's fielding coach R Sridhar was bullish when asked whether the Men in Blue will make changes to their playing XI before the toss on Day 2, He suggested the team they have picked is good enough to win irrespective of the conditions.

As expected, the Indian team have made no changes in their playing XI which they announced prior to the start of the WTC final.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have gone in with an all-pace attack with spinner Ajaz Patel not finding a place in the XI.

