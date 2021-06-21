WTC Final: “India not out of the game” – Deep Dasgupta after Day 3 collapse

Deep Dasgupta handed the advantage to New Zealand after Day 3 but reiterated that India are not out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final yet. The former cricketer warned that the Blackcaps batting could collapse in the same way as India’s in the coming sessions.

Many have handed the initiative to New Zealand after the Kiwis ended Day 3 at 101/2. A brilliant bowling effort from the Kiwis on the morning of Day 3 undid all of India’s hard work on Day 2, as they were bundled out for a paltry 217. A solid start by the Kiwi openers meant New Zealand trailed India by just 116 runs with eight wickets in hand at the end of Day 3.

Discussing the day’s play on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta felt India shouldn’t be too bogged down after falling behind.

“New Zealand are definitely ahead, but that doesn’t mean India are out of the game. If you remember, India were in a solid position while batting as well when they were 148/4. Then there was a collapse as wickets fell, but that can also happen to New Zealand,” Dasgupta claimed.

#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 strike at the stroke of Stumps on Day 3️⃣



Ishant picks half-centurion Conway 👌🏻



New Zealand 🇳🇿 lose 2️⃣ wickets



Day 4️⃣ promises to be an exciting one tomorrow #WTC21



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/VkQdragnbr — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2021

India started the day at 146/3, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane looking settled at the crease. But the Indian skipper was sent packing by Kyle Jamieson without adding to his overnight score and his departure triggered a batting collapse. India went from 149/4 to 217 all-out, as Kyle Jamieson picked up his fifth fifer in his eighth Test.

New Zealand, on the other hand, negotiated the conditions brilliantly, making their way to 101/2 with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease. Although Deep Dasgupta rued India’s collapse, the cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Kiwis may find themselves in a similar situation due to the testing weather conditions.

“What happened with India – they didn’t score much and lost wickets as well, that can happen to New Zealand too. The English conditions are difficult, and with the weather forecast, whenever play resumes it will be in overcast conditions with more help for the bowlers,” Deep Dasgupta said.

“India have to keep the run rate in control” – Deep Dasgupta

The scoring rate in this Test (2.27rpo) is the slowest for any Test in the UK this century. #WTCFinal — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 20, 2021

Charting out a bowling plan for India, Deep Dasgupta advised India to stop the flow of runs. Tight bowling combined with difficult batting conditions has meant scoring runs hasn’t been easy in the WTC final. Deep Dasgupta feels India need to keep up the pressure when they return to the field.

“Although New Zealand look in good touch right now, the game is in control. Not many wickets have fallen, but the scoring rate is in check. Things improved a bit for New Zealand after Kane Williamson walked out to bat, runs started flowing a bit then. India have to keep the run rate in control because the wickets will fall in bunches whenever they fall. India should continue to keep the run rate in control like they have,” Deep Dasgupta concluded.

While New Zealand are certainly ahead, a concerted comeback by Indian bowlers could tilt the scales once again. Many felt they were unlucky on Sunday despite bowling some great spells, and things could quickly turn around whenever play resumes on Day 4 of the WTC final.

