WTC Final: “India’s hopes of translating their target into reality rested on the broad shoulders of Kohli and Rahane” – VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman attributed India’s dramatic collapse to senior pros Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane failing to capitalise on their solid starts. New Zealand were comfortably in the driver’s seat at the end of Day 3, on 101 for 2, trailing by just 116 runs.

Resuming the day on 146 for 3, India added just three runs before seamer Kyle Jamieson trapped Virat Kohli plumb in front before the Indian captain could even further his overnight tally. VVS Laxman was impressed with Jamieson’s probing line and length, especially with how he set up his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper.

“For someone as tall as him to bowl the lengths he did, fuller and therefore compelling the batsmen to play while also bringing lbw into play, was commendable. After bowling a few slightly back-of-length balls that shaped away from Virat, Jamieson delivered the sucker punch from the same angle of release, a full back that ducked in and caught the Indian captain in front,” VVS Laxman wrote in his column for TOI.

Jamieson had an able ally in Neil Wagner. The left-arm quick had dismissed the well-set Shubman Gill the previous day, but the prized scalp was that of Ajinkya Rahane. The Indian vice-captain got his eye in and looked all set to complete his 24th Test fifty when he fell prey to Wagner’s bouncer. VVS Laxman feels the short-pitched stuff is becoming a nemesis for the 33-year-old.

“The most disappointing dismissal was Rahane’s. It’s not the first time he has been packed off playing a shot at the short ball, it happened last year in Christchurch too. Experienced as he is, he must find ways to either move out of the way or defend it, because playing the pull to every short offering is a high-risk option," he explained.

“That he chose to play a half-hearted stroke when a fielder had been moved to square-leg just then rounded off a very forgettable passage of play for the Indian vice-captain,” Laxman added.

Rahane, the sixth wicket to fall in India’s innings, eventually turned out to be the final nail in the coffin. Kyle Jamieson finished with yet another fifer – his fifth in 8 Tests – as India wilted in the face of seaming conditions to be snuffed out for a paltry 217.

Kyle Jamieson was mightily impressed by Tom Latham and Devon Conway's work at the top of the order #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/TEsGb7PnaE — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 20, 2021

“India's batsmen didn’t really have the right answers” – VVS Laxman

In the last five Test innings against New Zealand, India have crossed just twice

When two set batsmen in Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane strode out to resume the innings on Day 3, India looked set to top 300 in the first innings. That they fell 83 runs short of the desired target, VVS Laxman opined, was due to a lack of temperament and discipline.

“The Kiwis exploited the bowler-friendly conditions superbly, asking sustained question of India’s temperament and discipline. Unfortunately from an Indian perspective, their batsmen didn’t really have the right answers, which is why having targeted 300 when play started on the third day, India were bowled out for 217," he said.

“India’s hopes of translating their target into reality rested on the broad shoulders of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who had manfully shouldered the responsibility the previous evening,” Laxman further added.

The Kane Williamson-led side is comfortably ahead in the game, but India might just be saved. The forecast for Day 4 doesn’t look promising, and with just two more days left – including the reserve day – it looks likely that the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) crown would be shared.

#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 strike at the stroke of Stumps on Day 3️⃣



Ishant picks half-centurion Conway 👌🏻



New Zealand 🇳🇿 lose 2️⃣ wickets



Day 4️⃣ promises to be an exciting one tomorrow #WTC21



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/VkQdragnbr — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2021

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Parimal Dagdee