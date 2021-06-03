WTC final: Latest pictures as Indian cricket team lands in Southampton

The Indian cricket team has landed in Southampton ahead of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul was the first to update fans on social media about his arrival in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, fans clicked Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli at the airport. Wriddhiman Saha posted a picture from the Ageas Bowl balcony.

Many Indian cricketers have now uploaded photos and videos after their touchdown in Southampton. Here's a roundup of the social media posts.

All-rounder Washington Sundar, reserve player Arzan Nagwaswalla and coach R Sridhar posted the view from their hotel room in Southampton.

The Indian cricket team is staying in a hotel named Hilton at the Ageas Bowl. The close promixity of the hotel room and the stadium was one of the main reasons behind shifting the ICC WTC final from Lord's to Southampton.

According to sources, the Indian cricket team will quarantine for five days. They will have to return negative in three COVID-19 tests before beginning their full-fledged practice sessions for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Can the Indian cricket team win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final?

The Indian cricket team is a on a three-match winning streak in the Test format

The Indian cricket team will be high on confidence heading into the ICC World Test Championship final against the Blackcaps. Virat Kohli's men defeated Australia and England in their previous two Test series.

Meanwhile, the Blackcaps are currently playing a two-match Test series against England. Since New Zealand beat India in the ICC World Test Championship last year, Kane Williamson and co. will be fancying their chances as well.

It will be exciting to see which nation comes out on top in this historic encounter.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds in answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar