WTC Final: "We have covered all the bases" - Parthiv Patel feels India has a better squad than New Zealand

Parthiv Patel believes India have a better squad than New Zealand as the Virat Kohli-led side has all the bases covered.

Team India will be taking on the Kiwis in the World Test Championship final, starting on June 18 in Southampton. A 20-member strong Indian contingent apart from four standbys have been named for the encounter.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Parthiv Patel pointed out that India has a well-rounded squad that includes three potent seam bowlers.

"I think it looks a really strong squad. If you want to compare India and New Zealand squad, we have covered all the bases. If you talk about fast bowlers, we have got Bumrah, Ishant and Shami," said Patel.

Do #TeamIndia have an ICC #WTCFinal-winning squad? 🤔



Share your views & join the conversation with @parthiv9 on #CricketConnected:



Today, 5 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar VIP pic.twitter.com/57DYLLkEcw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 10, 2021

The former India wicket-keeper added that the squad has excellent seam bowling backups in the form of Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

"If either of them is not fit, then there is Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, enough depth in the squad," observed Parthiv Patel.

Apart from the aforementioned five pacers, Team India also have Shardul Thakur in the squad. He could be useful in English conditions and will add depth to the batting if fielded in the playing XI.

Parthiv Patel on India's strengths in the batting and spin-bowling departments

Parthiv Patel feels the Indian batsmen can deliver the goods in English conditions

Parthiv Patel highlighted India have a formidable batting lineup, considering that an accomplished batsman like KL Rahul is unlikely to feature in the playing XI.

"If you talk about batsmen - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant. There are proper batsmen who can bat well in England. Everyone has got runs and there is a spare batsman in KL Rahul, imagine KL Rahul not finding a place in this Test squad. So, how strong this squad could be," said Patel.

The 36-year-old concluded by stating that the return of Ravindra Jadeja to the Indian Test squad will make the spin-bowling attack even more potent.

"Axar Patel, who was probably Man of the Series or Man of the Match in a lot of matches against England. He came in place of Ravindra Jadeja and it never felt like Ravindra Jadeja was out. Now Ravindra Jadeja will be back, Ashwin will be back. So, this squad looks really strong," signed off Parthiv Patel.

India go to England with a lot of spin bowling all-rounders but no seam bowling all-rounder. Once it was clear that Hardik Pandya wasn't bowling enough, it was clear he couldn't make the team. Sadly, Kuldeep's free fall continues. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 7, 2021

While India does possess a formidable unit, they cannot afford to take New Zealand lightly. The Kiwis are known to punch above their weight, with the English conditions also to their liking.