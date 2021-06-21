WTC Final: “Pleasing to get him” – Kyle Jamieson on dismissing Virat Kohli 

Kyle Jamieson was ecstatic after dismissing Virat Kohli during the World Test Championship Final in Southampton. The New Zealand pacer was pleased to send back the Indian captain back to the pavilion early on Day 3.

Virat Kohli failed to add to his overnight score, succumbing to a Kyle Jamieson delivery. The lanky pacer got one to nip back in and rapped Virat Kohli on the pads, dismissing him for 44.

Speaking to the media after the game, Kyle Jamieson expressed his satisfaction at getting the better of his IPL captain, saying:

“I think he’s a world-class batter, and those guys don’t tend to have too many chinks in their armours. Certainly, pleasing to get him. Like I said before, he’s obviously a massive part of their line-up, and to get him early certainly set things up nicely for us. Just was pleasing in terms of myself being able to wobble the ball and try and keep him in check a little bit, and to get that wicket was pleasing and just a great start for our game."

Kyle Jamieson was the star of the show on Day 3, as he ended up with figures of 5/31. His delivery to dismiss Virat Kohli was a sign of things to come, with Kyle Jamieson consciously pitching the ball further forward after he had bowled a bit short on Day 2.

The 26-year-old spoke about the crucial change in strategy, as Kyle Jamieson reaped rich rewards for the timely adjustment.

“It is certainly not my natural length (ball which dismissed Kohli). Naturally, as a taller guy, you are going to be back of a length. While I felt good at times yesterday, I also felt a little bit tentative. My body probably sort of brought my lengths back. Today I felt a lot freer and was able to bring that length fuller. Tried to change my strategy a little bit in terms of trying to get it fuller and getting it to wobble a little bit. That paid off,” Jamieson explained.

“Maybe there’s some sort of pattern” – Kyle Jamieson

The inswinger to dismiss Virat Kohli came after a concerted effort by Kyle Jamieson to swing the ball away from the right-hander. When asked whether it was a deliberate plan, Kyle Jamieson was coy in response. However, the tall pacer admitted his ball to dismiss Kohli would have troubled most batsmen.

"Oh, I guess yes. Maybe there is some sort of pattern, and this we know talk about a huge amount, the one that I was able to get him (Kohli) today certainly seamed back a little bit. And that was pretty hard to control as a bowler and pretty harder to manage as a batter no matter who you are. So I don't think it is necessarily just for him (Kohli)," Jamieson said.

With his stunning first-innings effort, Jamieson became the first Kiwi bowler to get five five-fors in his first eight Tests.

