WTC Final: Sunil Gavaskar explains why India will “probably not be able to bowl New Zealand out” if given a chance 

Sunil Gavaskar feels India will not be able to bowl New Zealand out if they set the Kiwis a target to chase on Wednesday. The former Indian captain feels the pitch has become easier to bat on since the World Test Championship (WTC) final started.

India will begin the final day of the marquee event with their second innings score reading 64/2. Considering the scenario, a draw looks the most likely result. An Indian win in the WTC final is only possible if they manage to bowl New Zealand out for a second time in two days in Southampton.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar admitted it would be hard for Virat Kohli’s men to carve out a win in a single day.

"Even if there is a little bit of grass on the pitch, it won't have that much carry that was there in the earlier days. So that means batting has become a lot easier. India will probably not be able to bowl New Zealand out in the 2nd innings. They will have to bowl exceptionally well to get New Zealand out," he said.

An India win looks extremely unlikely from here on. With just a 32-run lead in their hands, they will need to bat for at least two sessions on the Reserve Day of the WTC final to take a Blackcaps win out of the equation. If India manage to do that, the chances of bowling out New Zealand in a single session are bleak. The signs indicate that the inaugural WTC final is likely to end in a draw.

India will be looking to score freely - Gavaskar

With speculation rife about how Indian batsmen should approach the final day, Gavaskar feels the team will look to bat freely and up the ante if given a chance.

“India will be looking to score freely and put some runs on the board and maybe try to bowl New Zealand out in the fourth innings. An exciting finish for the first-ever WTC final. They have earned the opportunity (an outside chance to go for a win) but now the pitch seems to be playing a lot better because of the weather that is different, there is a little bit of sun out now. It has dried up the surface,” Gavaskar concluded.

Fans are likely to finally get a full day’s play for the first time in the WTC final, with Wednesday’s forecast predicting a bright sunny day in Southampton.

