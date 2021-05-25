WTC final: Team India working-out in two separate groups ahead of England tour

The Indian team are currently divided into two separate groups as they complete their quarantine in Mumbai ahead of their tour of England. Indian players, barring those from Mumbai, started their 14-day quarantine on May 19. Meanwhile, cricketers who arrived from Maharashtra's capital, including Virat Kohli, began their quarantine on Monday and trained separately in their rooms.

Players who came from Mumbai will not join the core team's bio-bubble until they complete their seven-day quarantine. The cricketers have been provided with all kinds of workout facilities in their rooms as they prepare for the England tour.

"Kohli and the rest of the members who entered the bubble on Monday will not straightaway mix with those who are already in the bubble. They will do a seven-day quarantine and then join the group before leaving for England. Till then, they will have all the necessary facilities in their rooms only. Arrangements have been made so that they can train in the room. Cycles, dumbbells, bars have all been arranged for in the rooms so that they doesn’t need to walk out and can stay in shape," a source in the know-how of things told ANI.

Team India are set to depart for the UK on June 2. The World Test Championship final will begin on June 18, with India set to lock horns with New Zealand. Following the summit clash, Virat Kohli's team will square off against England in a five-match Test series.

Indian players being tested daily

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

The BCCI are taking no chances when it comes to preparing for the England tour. All players are being tested daily. The cricketers are also set to be administered their second dose of the vaccine in the UK.

They will undergo tests every day. We don’t wish to keep anything to chance. The team has already taken the first dose here after the government opened the vaccination process for all above 18. The second dose will be administered by the UK health department once the players are eligible to get the second jab as per rules,” the source added.

After reaching the UK, the Indian players will go through another 10 days of quarantine before resuming full training for the World Test Championship final.