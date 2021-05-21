WTC Final: Umesh Yadav says WTC is like a World Cup final for him as he is 'uncertain' about his ODI future

Umesh Yadav believes the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) clash against New Zealand is nothing less than a World Cup final for him and other Test specialists.

Yadav is aware that his chances of making a comeback in the ODI team are slim, and hence the WTC final against the Kiwis holds more value for him.

Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have also acknowledged that for Test specialists like them, the World Test Championship is important as they are unlikely to make a breakthrough in India's limited-overs setup.

Umesh Yadav is also seemingly on a similar boat, with his last ODI appearance coming in 2018.

"Yes, Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are correct. As a player when you are playing Test matches, the WTC is like a World Cup for you. It's very uncertain if we are going to get to play ODIs in the near future. So, as a Test match player, WTC is like a World Cup only. I also think the same. WTC final is different because you reach at that place by defeating a lot of good teams," said Umesh Yadav in a chat with ANI.

India have a potent bowling attack that they have picked for their upcoming tour of England. With Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj on the roster, it remains to be seen whether Umesh Yadav will get a chance to play in the summit clash against New Zealand next month.

"For India, our fast bowling attack is the best"- Umesh Yadav

Like many, Umesh Yadav also feels the current fast bowlers are the best India has had in their history. On being asked whether the current Indian fast bowling unit is the best in the world, the 33-year-old was coy and said there are many incredible talents going around.

"Can't say if India has the best fast-bowling attack in the world or not because there are so many teams with incredible talents. I'm sure as of now for India our fast bowling attack is the best and we are trying to improve and work and train on all our areas," he said.

India's opponents, New Zealand, will play a two-match Test series against England starting next month before the WTC final. Meanwhile, the Indian players are preparing to travel to England soon, where they will begin their quarantine ahead of the mega clash on June 18.