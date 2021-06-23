WTC Final: Why did Wriddhiman Saha replace Rishabh Pant?

Rishabh Pant let go off the gloves during the final session of the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand in Southampton on Wednesday. After the young wicketkeeper went off the field, Wriddhiman Saha replaced him behind the stumps.

With Rishabh Pant off the field, many concerned fans took to social media to wonder about the reason behind his absence in the field.

Rishabh Pant is unwell and Wriddhiman Saha has taken over the wicket-keeping duties at the moment 🧤#WTCFinal #WTC21 #INDvNZ — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) June 23, 2021

The change in keepers was spotted at the start of the 29th over when Wriddhiman Saha was behind the stumps. Ian Bishop, on commentary, said that Rishabh Pant had left the field because he was feeling unwell. Before going off, Rishabh Pant was his chirpy self in Southampton, keeping up the spirits of his beleaguered teammates from behind the stumps.

Many fans speculated the reason behind Rishabh Pant’s absence. Some pointed out to Pant getting hurt by a sharp Ravichandran Ashwin delivery early on, speculating whether the blow could be the reason for his departure from the field.

Team India are yet to provide an official update on Rishabh Pant’s situation as fans eagerly await an update on the young gun. With a long Test series against England coming up, fans will hope Rishabh Pant’s injury isn’t too serious.

Rishabh Pant’s second-innings knock splits opinion

James Anderson before, now Neil Wagner. Rishabh Pant playing the scoop shot. pic.twitter.com/T1bcS79alx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 23, 2021

The 23-year-old top-scored with an 88-ball 41 in the Indian second-innings total of 170, which left New Zealand 139 to win. However, Rishabh Pant was slammed for the way he got out in the second innings.

The wicketkeeper skied one while trying to attack Trent Boult. Fans didn’t take too kindly to Pant’s attacking instincts, criticising him for being overly aggressive. However, others were not as harsh, pointing out how the left-hander was one of the few shining lights in an otherwise sorry batting effort by Team India.

Pant failed in the first innings, though, scoring only four.

