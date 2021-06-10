WTC final: "Ravi Shastri reads the game very well and has always been a fighter" - Kiran More

Kiran More has lauded the impact of Ravi Shastri on the current Indian team and recalled how the 59-year-old has always been a 'winner' and a 'fighter' since his playing days.

Ravi Shastri took over Team India's coaching role under controversial circumstances after Anil Kumble had to step down in 2017. Under Shastri, India are yet to win a major ICC Trophy, but they have a chance to change that soon when they take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Speaking of Shastri's positive impact on the Indian team, Kiran More said in an interview with rediff.com:

"Shastri reads the game very well. He has always been a fighter; even in his playing days he never used to give up. He had this attitude that he always wanted to be a winner, he wanted to score hundreds, take five wickets and take his team to victory. The Indian team played out of their skin to win the series in Australia and coach Ravi Shastri also deserves a lot of credit. He has moulded the team into world beaters, so Shastri and the rest of the support staff have done a very good job."

Ravi Shastri's contract expires after the T20 World Cup in November. However, he could remain as Team India's coach until 2023, with the BCCI offering him an extension.

"Particularly happy that an Indian has done such a superb job" - Kiran More

Team India haven't had too many Indian coaches ever since appointing New Zealand's John Wright in early 2000s. But Kiran More is delighted that Ravi Shastri has managed to change the perception that only foreign coaches can bring good results:

"I am particularly happy that an Indian has done such a superb job as the coach because people always talk about foreign coaches, but Shastri has dashed all those views."

With three mega events - the WTC final, a five-Test series against England and the T20 World Cup coming up this year - Ravi Shastri and his team have a chance to write their names into the golden chapters of Indian cricket history.

