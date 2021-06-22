WTC final: "You don’t quite come across people of that structure and skill-set"- Deep Dasgupta on Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson's 6'8" frame and his excellent control over line and length is a unique blend. Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta feels international cricket hasn't seen too many seamers like the New Zealand fast bowler.

In just 8 Tests, Kyle Jamieson has taken 5- five-wicket hauls and is closing in on 50 Test wickets. Dasgupta stated that Kyle Jamieson challenges batsmen in a unique way, adding that batsmen don't usually come across such skill sets in international cricket.

Kyle Jamieson reacts after his bouncer struck Indian opener Shubman Gill during the WTC final

The former wicketkeeper-batsman was quoted as saying by The Telegraph:

"What Jamieson does is, he challenges batsmen in unique ways. When you look at it, it doesn’t seem to be the easiest thing to do because you don’t quite come across people of that structure and skill-set. Not just his structure, but his skill-set is equally good. It complements his structure or it could be the other way round too. It’s difficult, but you still need to follow the basics... Whatever you generally do like watching the ball closely and being careful about dealing with the bounce."

Kyle Jamieson's control and movement was incredible that last over - as you can see from the ICC site https://t.co/vVZdMG2BAb pic.twitter.com/Yi5aG9xhrh — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 19, 2021

The fast bowler was once again in his element in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, returning a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Jamieson conceded only 31 runs at an astonishingly low economy of 1.41. He accounted for the dismissals of three big guns in the Indian batting unit - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

Deep Dasgupta backs Kyle Jamieson to be successful in sub-continent conditions

Ahead of Day 3 at the Hampshire Bowl find out what Kyle Jamieson has made of the only play possible so far in the @ICC World Test Championship Final. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz and Gold AM with highlights on @sparknzsport #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/vBpUl1aQ0e — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 20, 2021

Kyle Jamieson is yet to play in subcontinental conditions where seamers generally don't get too much help off the surface. However, Dasgupta argued that Jamieson was a good bowler irrespective of the conditions. He also cited examples of how Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were successful in subcontinent conditions.

"As for performing in the subcontinent, you won’t get seam or swing. But bounce will be there. Obviously, he won’t get such pacer-friendly conditions, but that won’t change the fact that he’s a good bowler. Don’t (Mohammed) Shami and (Jasprit) Bumrah take wickets in Indian conditions?" Dasgupta added.

Jamieson has taken international cricket by storm in his short career and is also a capable lower-order batsman. The 26-year-old has a half-century to his name in Test cricket as well. He scored an unbeaten 51 against West Indies in December 2020.

