WTC Final: "His extra bounce will be disconcerting" - Aakash Chopra feels Kyle Jamieson could have a big impact 

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Kyle Jamieson could make life difficult for the Indian batsmen in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Chopra believes the Kiwi pacer's ability to generate bounce using his height might pose a problem for the Indians.

Jamieson has made an impressive start to his Test career and has claimed 39 wickets in seven Tests at an average of 15.15. He made his Test debut against India early last year and made an instant impact. Jamieson claimed nine wickets and scored 93 runs in the two-match Test series.

In a YouTube discussion with Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal, Chopra conceded that Jamieson’s disconcerting bounce could be a factor in the WTC final. The former cricketer said:

“Kyle Jamieson can trouble India in the WTC final. Our sub-continent players can handle pace and swing, but we are not used to that extra bounce. And, because Kyle Jamieson is so tall (6 feet 8 inches), his extra bounce will be disconcerting. His normal ball comes close to the batsman’s shoulder. His threat is definitely there. The only positive for India is that Kyle Jamieson played in the IPL, so the players must have got a chance to see him closely.”

“Last time we went to New Zealand, he made his debut in that series. Kyle Jamieson performed well in the Tests and the T20s. Against Pakistan, he even claimed 11 wickets in the Test in Christchurch. Batsmen from Asia are definitely troubled due to the bounce. Kyle Jamieson is a good batsman as well lower down the order, so he offers good balance to the New Zealand team,” Chopra further added.

Wasim Jaffer says Ishant Sharma should be picked ahead Mohammed Siraj because of his experience 💥🇮🇳



Do you agree? 🤔#India #TeamIndia #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/a7XiGP411j — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 17, 2021

India should have got some practice games ahead of WTC final: Aakash Chopra

The 43-year-old former India opener also felt the ICC should have organized a couple of practice games for India ahead of the WTC final. Chopra claimed that it would have been of help for India, especially because New Zealand played two Tests in England earlier this month. Explaining the scenario, Chopra opined:

“England had toured New Zealand sometime back for two Tests, and that too was not part of the WTC. New Zealand then returned the favor. As a result, the Kiwis have got better exposure to England conditions while India have not had a chance to prepare that well. If the match was held in the UAE, India would not have needed any practice games. In England, the conditions already suit New Zealand, plus they have also played two Tests. In that sense, 100 percent India should have been given some practice game or at least there should have been a best-of-three WTC final. So it’s a do-or-die game and not fair on India.”

Sanjay Manjrekar has picked his India XI for the World Test Championship Final 🇮🇳💪



Thoughts? 🤔#INDvNZ #TeamIndia #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/RZM2w72YyX — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 17, 2021

While New Zealand faced England in two Tests recently, Team India could only take part in a three-day intra-squad match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The WTC final will be India's first Test match since February 2021.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra