WTC final: “I know Virat Kohli really well” – Kane Williamson

On the eve of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Southampton, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson spoke about his camaraderie with his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli. The Kiwi skipper revealed that he’s wary of the threat his Indian counterpart could pose in the much-awaited clash.

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli have known each other since they were teenagers and first squared off in an U-19 Test in New Zealand in 2007. A year later, the duo led their respective countries in the 2008 U-19 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. India beat New Zealand in the semi-final and went on to win the trophy.

Over the years, the mutual respect between the two greats of the game has grown. On multiple occasions, Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli have showered praise on one another.

Addressing the press ahead of the WTC final, the New Zealand skipper said:

“We have a history of playing against each other, and I know him (Virat Kohli) really well, so it’s an exciting occasion for both teams.”

According to Kane Williamson, New Zealand’s only aim lies in focusing on its continued growth throughout the WTC cycle.

“There has been a lot of growth over a period of time. So many challenges along the way every day. But the team has bought into it and tried to move past those with a good attitude," said Kane Williamson.

“It’s just focusing on continuing that growth and trying to keep committing to the parts of our game that give us the best chance, and that is where I know the guys will be focusing on. We are trying to look at the long game and try and improve all the time,” claimed the New Zealand captain.

New Zealand enter the WTC final as the No.1 Test side in the world. They recently displaced India from the top position in the ICC Rankings after winning the Test series against England last Sunday. Meanwhile, India qualified for the WTC final by topping the points table.

Wary of India’s strengths: New Zealand's Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson highlighted India’s pace battery, spin attack and batting as their main strengths. He believes New Zealand will put their best foot forward in the WTC final and match those strengths.

“There are a number of areas of competition, and we know how strong the Indian seam bowling attack is. The quality of spinners and the batting is also world-class. India are a very good side, and we are aware of that,” added Kane Williamson.

“For us, there are some similar strengths, and we turn up on the day, and that what happens when you come into the final. Both teams try and put their best foot forward and compete as long as they can. It’s very exciting to be involved in the first World Test Championship (WTC) final,” he signed off.

The winner of the WTC final between India and New Zealand will climb to the No.1 spot in the Test Rankings. They will also take home a purse of USD 1.6 million, along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.

