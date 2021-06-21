WTC Final: “Let’s settle it with a game of table tennis” - Twitterati suggests as Kyle Jamieson plays TT amid rain delay

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson was seen enjoying a game of table tennis as rain delayed the start of play on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton.

The weather forecast for Monday is not too bright, with rain and heavy cloud cover expected throughout the day. Kyle Jamieson took the opportunity to take part in a game of table tennis as players waited for the conditions to improve.

The official Twitter account of Black Caps posted two pictures on their handle. One showed the covers on the Ageas Bowl with dark clouds visible. The other image had Kyle Jamieson playing ping-pong. The pictures were tweeted with the caption:

“Wet weather has returned to the Hampshire Bowl, so it’s table tennis for now. #WTC21”

Twitter users had some interesting reactions to the 6' 8" tall fast bowler playing a different ball game.

Any chance Jamieson could hurt his right wrist (injury lasting 3 days) while serving the smaller ball? PLEASE? — Cricketkeeda (@Cricketkeeda10) June 21, 2021

Jamieson must be unbeatable at table tennis with his reach 😂 — David Gesterkamp (@KiwiDaveGkamp) June 21, 2021

Bigger body is not always beneficial.

Reflections are key here. — mantisshr (@mantisshr) June 21, 2021

Live stream it on Insta lol — Rocky (@Marshall_109) June 21, 2021

Agar match chalu hua tho, Jamieson ko jaldi pad-up hone bolo🥱🥱 — Hemraj Jeure (@iamhemu2231) June 21, 2021

@ICC are you happy now.. it's better to conduct TT to declare WTC finals winner.. you know its an indoor game.. no rain effect 😌 — sri harsha (@drlngharshu) June 21, 2021

Can players get injured playing TT? Asking for a friend. — Harminder singh (@21harminder) June 21, 2021

Let's settle it with a table tennis game. — renuka mendis (@renukamendiss) June 21, 2021

Better to Atleast get a result out of this Table Tennis match — Ananth Vinodh (@ananthvinodh) June 21, 2021

WTC Final should be a timeless test like in early days of cricket. — Elon Khushk (@ElonKushk) June 21, 2021

Are you playing TT against the Indians, that would be fun and competitive. — Tony (@AnthonyMallon5) June 21, 2021

The fans deserve a BlackCaps vs India Table Tennis match — Tony Loftus (@blindreaper13) June 21, 2021

might as well live stream the Table Tennis match and give us something to watch — Arhum (@arhuml92) June 21, 2021

We’re certainly in a position that we’d like to be in: Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson was the star of the show on Day 3 in Southampton, triggering an Indian batting collapse. He claimed 5 for 33 in 22 overs as India crumbled from 146 for 3 to 217 all out.

Speaking after the day’s play, Kyle Jamieson expressed confidence of a result in the game despite the weather forecast not being too bright. He said in this regard:

“Yeah, I haven’t seen the forecast a huge amount. Obviously, we’ve got a little bit of time up our sleeve with the sixth day. Be interesting to see, I guess, how that plays out. I guess where we’re sitting now, it would be pretty comfortable. I think if you said to us at the start of the game that we can get them for low 200s and then to be 100 for two, we’d be pretty happy. We’ll have to see how the next day or so pans out, but we’re certainly in a position that we’d like to be in terms of moving the game forward.”

New Zealand responded strongly to India’s first-innings total of 217, ending Day 3 on 101 for 2 after 49 overs.

