WTC Final: “My thinking has always been to attack” - Mohammed Shami reflects on four-for against New Zealand

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has said that he strives to bowl with an attacking mindset whenever he is tasked with the responsibility of picking wickets.

Mohammed Shami was the most successful bowler for India on Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton. He claimed 4 for 76 in 26 overs on a day when weather, fortunately, did not hamper play after a delayed start. Thanks to Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma (3 for 48), India managed to restrict New Zealand to 249, conceding a first-innings lead of 32.

At a virtual press conference following the fifth day’s play, Mohammed Shami said that this plan was to bowl in good areas and keep the pressure on the New Zealand batsmen. He said in this regard:

“When the day started, the thought process was to bowl a tight line and take as many wickets as possible. The less New Zealand scored, the better it would have been for us. The plan was to bowl in good areas. We had good momentum going, and we carried it forward. And along the way, we got wickets as well.”

Mohammed Shami looked in great rhythm during his wicket-taking spell on Tuesday. Responding to a query from Sportskeeda on what was going through his mind as he brought India back into the game, the seasoned fast bowler explained:

“Whenever the team has needed me, and I have been given any responsibility, I have given my hundred per cent. My thinking has always been to attack whenever I am brought on to pick up wickets. I obviously have a discussion with the captain about where he wants me to bowl. After that, I work on the same and try to maintain a proper line and length.”

As many as 10 wickets fell in the day, with Mohammad Shami taking four of them 🔥



Your @bookingcom Best Wickets from Day 5 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 👇#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/rJ4F5Vdq4d — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021

No regrets over not taking five-wicket haul: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami bowled an excellent spell on Day 5 of the WTC final, so many felt he deserved a five-wicket haul. The bowler, though, has no regrets about the same. The 30-year-old said:

“No, I have no regrets. You are playing for your country, and every moment of representing the nation in the sport gives you a proud feeling. When you work as a unit, sometimes you get tired, sometimes you have to bowl long spells. I have never felt bad about not picking up a five-for or that sort. I don’t think on that line at all. It all depends on your hard work and your luck. As a sportsman, what matters is that you must remain positive throughout.”

India ended Day 5 of the WTC final at 64 for 2, losing both their openers, Rohit Sharma (30) and Shubman Gill (8). The match will head into the Reserve Day on Wednesday in Southampton.

