"Worried about scoreboard, rather than team mission" - Former KKR star slams KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Brad Hogg has slammed India batters Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul for putting personal milestones ahead of the team in the third Test against England at Lord’s. The legendary spinner pointed out that Pant’s run out broke the momentum as India lost two quick wickets of two well-settled batters in a span of 11 deliveries.

Notably, England captain Ben Stokes produced a direct hit before Lunch on Day 3 to end the 141-run partnership between Pant and Rahul for the fourth wicket in the first innings. Pant got out for 74, missing out on a well-deserved century. KL Rahul soon perished after scoring his 100, adding just two runs to his tally after the lunch break.

Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

“00:14 – It’s not the drop catches that cost India the game. It was a 100, a milestone moment, taking the eye off the ball. Worried about the scoreboard, rather than the team's mission. This was Pant getting run out on the third day just before lunch, trying to get to Rahul on strike so that he can get his hundred before they went into the lunch break.”

He continued:

“He got run out; it shouldn’t have happened, especially when you had the momentum in your favor. And then Rahul comes out, he gets his hundred, and the very next ball, he’s facing a basher and chases a wide one on a good length. It was a nothing shot, getting out with an edge.”

“1:18- In doing that [forcing a run], you take the mind of your team mission. Two wickets fell in 10 balls and it was two batsmen who were out in the middle absolutely dominating the English bowlers and that turned the game around,” Hogg added.

“Two overs should’ve been bowled that night” – Brad Hogg slams umpires for last-over drama involving England openers on Day 3

Brad Hogg further questioned the on-field umpires for allowing just one over despite England openers deliberately delaying proceedings before stumps on Day 3. The cricketer-turned-analyst asked the on-field umpires to be more proactive and take control in such situations. He said in the same interaction:

“5:01 – Day 3, Gill having a crack at Crawley for wasting time. Umpires got to get on top of that, seven minutes for an over, delayed two minutes. As far as I am concerned, umpires take control."

"If batsmen do that, well, just say, ‘You’re two minutes late, we gonna go two minutes overtime here, and you gonna have to face that second over.’ It’s because two overs should’ve been bowled that night. You’ve (Umpires) got to take control,” Hogg concluded.

With the 22-run win in the third Test, England have taken a 2-1 lead against India in the five-match series. The fourth Test will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23.

