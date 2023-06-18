“Worst nightmare as a batter” – Michael Atherton reacts as Stuart Broad dismisses David Warner for 15th time in Tests during Ashes opener

Former England captain Michael Atherton has called Australian opener David Warner’s dismissal against pacer Stuart Broad as the worst nightmare for a batter on Day 2 of the 2023 Ashes opener in Edgbaston on Saturday, June 17.

The 55-year-old said that it will be a mental challenge for Warner to break free from repeated memories. The veteran added that England fielders would only add salt to the wounds whenever he comes out to bat next.

The statement came after Warner (9 runs off 27 balls) was dismissed by Broad for the 15th time in Test cricket. The left-hander was bowled off an inside edge, which went on to rattle the stumps.

Watch the dismissal below:

Speaking to Sky Sports, Michael Atherton said:

“The worst thing for Warner to start the series is to get out to Broad because it just opens up all the memories and all the contexts of what’s gone wrong previously. Of course, England’s fielders won’t be slow to remind him when he comes out [to bat] next time."

He continued:

"It’s the worst nightmare as a batter. You have to find a way through it. It’s very tough mentally when a bowler keeps having success against you in the same way.” [4:50 onwards]

Meanwhile, the former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen called it an unfortunate dismissal because he believed that Warner had come with preparation and looked good with the bat against him until he lasted. The 42-year-old said:

“Such a wasted opportunity for him [David Warner] because he was playing so well, and then to give it away, the way that he gave it away, for him, [it was] very unfortunate.”

Michael Atherton wants David Warner to break his unwanted record in Ashes

On a lighter note, Michael Atherton said that Australia should keep playing Stuart Broad throughout the Ashes to break his unwanted record of most dismissals against a bowler.

The former England opener added that he was dismissed to Australian great Glenn McGrath for a record 19 times in Tests. He said:

“Of course, 15th time now that Broad has got him. So, I am desperate that Australia keep picking Warner [in the XI] because I, of course, hold the record for the batsman dismissed the most by a bowler in Test. 19 [chuckles], McGrath and me. So, keep picking Warner. So that by the end of the series, it’s a nice thing to have.”

Follow 2023 Ashes live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes