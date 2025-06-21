“Worst review that we have seen” - Sanjay Manjrekar blasts England during commentary in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar lambasted England's decision to review a LBW call during the 13th over of the innings on Day 1 of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds on Friday, June 20. Skipper Ben Stokes opted to use the DRS arguably in sheer desperation after Josh Tongue's delivery hit Yashasvi Jaiswal's pads during the opening hour dominated by the visitors.

Bowling his second over of the day, Tongue used the around-the-wicket angle for the left-handed batter almost from the get-go. The right-arm pacer got one full delivery to tail back in which cramped Jaiswal for room, striking his pads. The England players launched an appeal, but the on-field umpire remained unmoved.

Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith persuaded skipper Stokes to take a review while conferring with the bowler as well. The DRS showed that the delivery, from around the wicket, was pitching outside leg stump, ruling it not-out at that point itself. The ball's projected trajectory after pitching would have been even more dreadful as the ball was expected to tail quite away from the stumps.

Sanjay Manjrekar did not mince his words in the commentary box, terming the review as one of the worst in recent times.

"There are Razzie Awards given to the worst film in the world, and this (review) must be considered for the worst review that we have seen over the last few years. It was pitching outside the leg stump, and we did not get to see by how much it missed the stumps, because had it been shown, then Ben Stokes would have been a little embarrassed," Manjrekar said on JioHotstar.

The review arguably summed up England's day on the field as nothing went their way after winning the toss. The Indian batters dominated the opening day of the series with their brilliance, as the hosts only picked up three wickets in 85 overs.

England endured a miserable day on the field as India reach 359-3 at Stumps on Day 1

England skipper Ben Stokes opted to bowl first at the toss, and the Indian opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal saw off the new ball quite well. The hosts fought back with quick strikes right before the lunch break, but the pair of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal batted the entire second session, going on to record their respective hundreds.

England have a massive task ahead of them if they wish to make a comeback in the first Test. India are scoring at well over four runs per over, and have seven wickets in hand ahead of Day 2.

