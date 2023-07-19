"Would be amazed if I played 50-over cricket beyond the World Cup" - Chris Woakes

England seamer Chris Woakes has strongly hinted that he will quit the 50-over format after this year's 2023 World Cup. The 34-year-old pacer revealed that he doesn't see himself playing One-day International Cricket at the age of 38 or 39.

The Warwickshire seamer is arguably one of the best strike bowlers in white-ball cricket, having debuted in ODIs in 2011. In 112 ODIs, the right-arm seamer has taken 160 wickets at an average of 30.23 with three fifers.

Ahead of the 4th Ashes Test, which starts on Wednesday in Manchester, Woakes said that England have the depth to retain their trophy in India later this year, but expects it to be a challenge.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"I would be amazed if I played 50-over cricket beyond the World Cup. It'll be hard in India but we have a great team and squad that could hopefully do something special. At the end of that, you map out what the future might look like as an all-format player, and the next cycle: I certainly won't be playing ODI cricket at 38-39 years of age."

Woakes played a key role in England's 2019 World Cup win, taking 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 28.12. He starred in the final against New Zealand with figures of 9-0-37-3.

"I don't know if I'd be selected on a tour like that" - Chris Woakes on next year's India series

Chris Woakes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Woakes isn't optimistic about laying in England's five-Test series in India next year. He talked about his disappointing record away from home in Test matches; only 36 of his 136 Test wickets have come outside England.

Woakes said:

"I don't know if I'd be selected on a tour like that: my away record speaks for itself. I've genuinely not thought about it, and there is a lot to come before that. I would be happy with that, yeah, for a few different reasons. As much as I'd love to go to India and take 30 wickets in the series, it's highly unlikely."

The right-arm seamer played an instrumental role in England's victory in the 3rd Test and has been retained for the upcoming one in Manchester. The hosts will be hoping to level the series at 2-2 to set up a grand finale at The Oval.