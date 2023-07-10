“Would bring in Anderson, give him a pitch he could be effective on” - Nasser Hussain on Ollie Robinson’s possible absence at Manchester 

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has opined that he would bring veteran pacer James Anderson back into the playing XI for the Manchester Test in case Ollie Robinson is not fit. Hussain, however, added that England must prepare a surface that suits the fast bowling legend in case they bring him in.

After he failed to make an impact in the first two Ashes 2023 Tests, England left Anderson out of the playing XI for the third Test at Headingley. Robinson, however, suffered back spasms on Day 1 of the Test and bowled only 11.2 overs in the match.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain stated that England can go back to Anderson if Robinson is unavailable. He wrote:

“If Ollie Robinson has any kind of lingering niggle, I would bring in Jimmy Anderson and give him a pitch - like this one at Leeds - that he could be effective on. There was carry and nip, and English pitches like this produce belting cricket.”

The 55-year-old urged England to back their strengths with regard to preparing pitches. Stating that he felt the hosts were wary of Australia’s bowling attack in the first two Tests, he wrote:

“What this three-wicket win showed was that England are a better side when they play on a pitch with a bit in it. In the first couple of Tests it felt like they were a bit wary of the Australian seam attack and didn’t back their own.”

England picked pacers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes for the Headingley and both played a key role in the team’s win. Wood was Player of the Match for claiming seven wickets and contributing two crucial cameos. Woakes picked up six wickets and also played a useful hand in the second innings as England chased 251.

“England will turn to Broad again” - Hussain against giving veteran pacer a rest

Despite pre-series suggestions that England will rotate their pace bowlers, Hussain doesn’t see that happening since the Ashes are on the line. According to Hussain resting someone like Stuart Broad for Manchester could be catastrophic as the urn could be gone before the final Test. He opined:

“Now, if they prepare another surface with a bit of grass on and some pace and carry, Australia will have to decide whether to stick with David Warner. Twice Stuart Broad got him out this week and with nine days off now, chance is England will turn to Broad again despite pre-series suggestions that their seamers would rotate.”

The former England batter added:

“Every session from now feels like a must-win for England and there is no point resting someone for the Oval because the Ashes may be gone. If it was a three-day gap, I would be wary of going in with Broad, but England must play their best available side. Broad has bowled beautifully this past month, England are a poorer side without him and at somewhere like Old Trafford I would want my best bowler available.”

Broad is the leading wicket-taker in Ashes 2023, with 16 scalps in three Tests at an average of 24.94.

